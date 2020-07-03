Changes in Consumer Behaviour During COVID-19 Outbreak May Affect Growth of Retail Automation System Market

The growing retail market and consumers’ need for more advanced services (such as easy access to services and products anytime and from anywhere) are the major growth drivers for the global retail automation systems market. To balance the market needs, retailers need advanced systems such as quick processing and result accuracy. The constant growth of self-checkout system and self-service machines such as kiosk is increasing the growth of the global market.

The growth in population and increase in urbanization are some of the other factors, driving the growth of the global retail automation systems market. Retail automation systems are the standalone self-service machineries located in areas experiencing high traffic such as malls, resorts, airports, and convenient stores. Consumers select products using a touch screen display, pay for purchases through a debit or credit card and then the product is dispensed, sometimes through an internal robotic arm in the machine.

In retail, the automation booths are used for vending fresh foods, DVDs, gift cards, coffee, beauty products, coin counting as well as photography. Some of the self-service automated retail units accept debit and credit cards to hand out electronics. Automation controls the record flow of a departmental store, retail store, supermarket, or a mall.