Cargo Shipping Market and Ecosystem, Growth Challenges, Forthcoming Developments – 2026

Global Cargo Shipping Market By Cargo Type (Container Cargo, Dry Bulk Cargo, General Cargo, Liquid Cargo), Trade Route (Suez Canal, Panama Canal, Straits of Malacca and Singapore, Strait of Hormuz, Container Shipping Routes), Industry (Food, Manufacturing, Oil& Ores, Electrical & Electronics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Cargo Shipping Market

Global cargo shipping market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.74% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising economic and increasing investment in the port infrastructure are the major factors for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Cargo Shipping Market

Cargo ship or freighter ship is a ship that is specially designed to carry goods, materials and products from one port to another. They have cranes and other machines attached to them so that they can load and offload any goods easily. Container, general, bulk and liquid are some of the common types of cargo. They are available in different sizes and are widely used in the industries like oil& ores, electrical and electronics, food etc. Increasing globalization worldwide is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing globalization is the major factor driving the market growth

Rising investment in the port infrastructure is driving the growth of this market

Free trade agreements between different countries is the major factor driving the growth of the market

Rising demand of raw materials for the manufacturing of different products from different end-users is another important factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High price of the containers is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing environmental changes globally and geopolitics is another factor restraining the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Cargo Shipping Market

By Cargo Type

o 20 foot (6.08 m) Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU)

o 40 foot (12.8 m) Forty-foot Equivalent Unit (FEU)

o 45 foot (13.7m)

o 48 foot(14.6m)

o Commodity

o Materials

o Oils

o Solids

o Raw Materials

By Trade Route

o East-West Trade Route

o Trans-Pacific

o Europe-Asia

o Transatlantic

o North-South Trade Route

By Industry

o Fruits

o Drinks

o Solids

o Manufactured Raw Materials

o Petrol

o Diesel

o Iron ore

o Electrical Equipment’s

o Electronic Equipment’s

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Maersk announced the launch of their first ever container ship on an Arctic route along Russia’s north coast- Venta Maersk. This new vessel has the ability to carry 3600 containers and this is specially planned to discover an unknown route for container shipping and collecting scientific data

In December 2017, China announced the launch of their new electric- cargo ship which has the ability to carry 2200 tons of cargo. This new electric cargo will take around two hours to get recharged and can travel upto 50 miles with the speed of 8 miles per hour. The battery also has 1,000 lithium-ion packs which can be supported with extra units if the cargo is heavier

Competitive Analysis:

Global cargo shipping market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cargo shipping market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cargo shipping market are A.P. Moller – Maersk, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD., CMA CGM, DHL Global Forwarding, COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., Nippon Express, Deutsche Bahn AG, Hapag-Lloyd AG, CEVA Logistics, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd, Universal Cargo Management., SeaRates LLC, Jet Freight, Cargo Care India, American Airlines, Inc., ECS, Amerijet International, Inc., King Ocean Services Limited., Amit Cargo International, Emirates SkyCargo and others.

