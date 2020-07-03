C4ISR Market 2026 Overview, Consumption, Supply, Demand & Insights

The report on â€œ Global C4ISR Market is segmented by Platform, by Components and by region. Based on Platform C4ISR market is divided into Airborne, Naval, and Land. Based on Components C4ISR market is bifurcated into Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Tactical Communication, Electronic Warfare, Computer, Command and Control, and Others. Regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Factors like increasing Use of Geospatial Intelligence, increasing Need for Short Mission Cycle Time, Increasing Requirement for Situational Awareness (SA) in Military Operations and Increasing Incidences of Asymmetric Warfare are driver of the C4ISR market. Development of Secured Networks to Combat Cyber attacks and Rising Demand for Next-Generation Ip Systems will expected to grow many Opportunities in C4ISR market. Integration of C4ISR Systems Used by Different Military Arms for Increasing Interoperability creates a Challenge for market growth.

Airborne segment is dominating the C4ISR market and further followed by land and naval. According to 2017, India and France fuel by airborne market that frequent terror attacks. Thus in forecasting period border protection and surveillance are major aspect to boost the market growth. Increasing adoption of C4ISR systems in naval applications such as marine navigation systems, naval tactical command support systems, and others, is also predicted to accelerate the demand for C4ISR in the forecasting period.

Surveillance & reconnaissance segment is dominating the C4ISR market and further followed by command & control and tactical communication. Demand for electronic warfare increases due to cross-border tensions and warfare & fights between the countries. The role of surveillance and reconnaissance has become crucial to military due to the need to counter increasingly stealthy threats more efficiently and within a timeline. However government fund use for modernization of electronic warfare to boost the global C4ISR market growth.

North America holds major share of C4ISR. North America is expected to grow at high CAGR and approximately share 47% of the total market in a forecast period. The manufacture and development of EW attack devices and sensors systems for changing the landscape of warfare will lead to the strong growth of this region. Asia Pacific region is attributed to the increased military spending in countries such as India, China and South Korea. Also there will be an increment in investment for enhanced C4ISR capabilities in countries like Canada, Brazil, and Argentina during the estimated period, which will turn to drive the marketâ€™s growth during the forecast period.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inc., Harris Corporation, Elba Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Collins, BAE Systems, The Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation , Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Rockwell Thales, Leonardo.

Scope of theÂ Global C4ISR Market

Global C4ISR Market by Components:

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Tactical Communication

Electronic Warfare

Computer

Command and Control

Others

Global C4ISR Market by Platform:

Airborne

Naval

Land

Global C4ISR Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players analyzed in the Global C4ISR Market

