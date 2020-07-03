Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Software Testing Services Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

The need for increased scalability enabling easy administration of the IT infrastructure is a major factor driving the growth of the global software testing services market. Software testing provides an independent and objective view of the software, and allows the business to understand the risks of software application. The improved efficiency and faster time to market is another growth driver of the global software testing services market.

The information trends, such as big data analytics, cloud, mobility and virtualization in the field of software testing are expected to witness strong growth in the future. Various businesses are struggling to handle huge amounts of information, or big data, overflowing from various sources, such as web logs, social media, emails, and others.

Quality assurance testing of softwares is typically based on functional and business requirements of businesses with the objective of detecting technical defects early. The growing need for quality, accuracy, and advance softwares with multiple functionalities is driving the growth of the global software testing services market.

By Type of Testing

Functional Testing

Non-functional Testing

By Geography