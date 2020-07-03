Automotive Sunroof Market to Grow Significantly Via Glass Sunroof Segment By 2025

Automotive sunroof market forecast report has predicted that glass sunroof segment is expected to register substantial growth over the coming years. The growth can be accredited to the availability of a wide range of glass sunroofs at diverse price range. Furthermore, easy accessibility to tempered and laminated glass with exceptional UV protection and potential to maintain an optimum car interior temperature will further expand glass sunroof segment share.

Automotive sunroof industry players have been continuously investing in research and development activities for developing advanced safety features for sunroofs and expanding annual revenue share. For example, in 2017, Hyundai Mobis introduced a panoramic sunroof airbag system which provides enhanced protection to driver and passengers in accident. Such advanced systems being developed by market players will boost global automotive sunroof market size.

The global automotive sunroof market has gained significant momentum lately, a feat that can be attributed to the rising demand for passenger vehicles. Undeniably, this has been the result of an increase in consumer purchasing power, improved economic conditions and lower bank interest rates. Luxury cars is one of the many segments of the automotive domain that has experienced considerable demand over the last few years.

Electric cars are estimated to be the next disruptive market force as far as the impact of technology in transportation is considered. Electric cars are a one-stop solution to the environmental impact of conventional cars. One of the main reasons for the introduction of electric cars is the concern over greenhouse gas emissions and their role in global warming. Given its environmental benefits, its sales are further spurred by the imposition of stricter government regulations concerning CO2 emissions and fuel use.

OEMs are going to account for majority of the overall revenue share in automotive sunroof industry share over the forecast timeline. The segmental growth can be attributed to the intensifying focus of automakers for introducing and upgrading present vehicles with sunroofs. Also, enhancing trends of integrating high end aspirational features in lower and mid segment automobiles will surge automotive sunroof market share.

Asia Pacific automotive sunroof market share is anticipated to account for a considerable revenue share over 2019-2025. The regional growth can be attributed to the presence of key automobile OEMs and sunroof manufacturers across the region. Also, multiple vehicles are available easily in the APAC region at diverse price range with luxurious and premium features.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 5. Automotive sunroof Market, By Product

5.1. Global automotive sunroof market share by product, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Panoramic

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

5.3. Built-in Sunroof

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

5.4. Top Mount/Spoiler Sunroof

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

5.5. Pop-up

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

5.6. Folding

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025