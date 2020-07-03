Automotive Seat Belts Market: Global Growth, Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Rising cases of road fatalities and surging passenger vehicle sales are expected to foster APAC automotive seat belts market growth. According to reliable reports, in India, a whopping 75% of passenger vehicle drivers do not use seat belts, causing around 15 deaths per day. While the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway report cite that, in 2016, a total of 5,638 people died on road due to non-usage of seat belts. With stringent government regulation and introduction of advanced seat belt reminding technologies, the regional automotive seat belts industry is slated to record significant growth over the forecast period.

The escalating efforts to promote passenger safety owing to rising number of road accidents will drive automotive seat belts market trends. For decades, seat belts have been one of the most effective safety precautions used in the automotive industry. In fact, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) study claims that, between 1960 and 2012, seat belts have helped save more than 329,715 lives compared to all other vehicle safety technologies including airbags, electronic stability control and energy-absorbing steering.

However, despite potential benefits, passengers are still seen avoiding the use of seat belts which has indirectly led to increasing trends in road accidents. For instance, in 2009, road crashes were reported to kill over 33,000 people and injure another 2.2 million, in which about 53% of drivers and passengers were seen not wearing seat belts. Fatalities caused by drowsy driving have also increased dramatically in the past couple of years.

Reportedly, to avoid such accidents in the first place, automakers are implementing enhanced seat belt reminder systems in their vehicles that continuously alert drivers and passengers to use seat belts following vehicle startup. Studies also suggest that lap/shoulder seat belts could significantly reduce the risk of fatal injury to front-seat occupants by 45% and the risk of moderate-to-critical injury by 50%.

Additionally, primary seat belt enforcement laws and heavy penalties for seat belt law violation are also likely to supplement automotive seat belts market growth. For instance, based on reliable reports, penalty amounts have increased on an average from $39 to $70 in the U.S. while seat belt use has increased by an average of about 9.1% in the country. In addition to stern fines, in 2019, officials in New York have also pushed a bill mandating the use of seat belt in rear passenger seats, cite news reports.

The demand for automotive seat belts is gaining momentum due to rising awareness regarding passenger safety along with new government regulations to minimize road fatalities. The development of advanced seat belt reminding technologies will propel market share.

