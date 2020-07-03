Automotive Rain Sensor Market Analysis by Size, Share, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand Overview, Regional Outlook And Growth Forecast to 2026

With the utilization of few steps or the combination of several steps, the process of generating Automotive Rain Sensor Market report is initiated with the expert advice. The strategies encompassed in the report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. Businesses can have an idea about whole background analysis of the Automotive industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. The most appropriate, exclusive, realistic and admirable market research report is delivered with devotion depending upon the business needs. With the precise base year and the historic year, estimations and calculations are performed in this global Automotive Rain Sensor Market report.

Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market

Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.47 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 7.48 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.64% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing government regulations and increasing demands of safety components and technologies in the market.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market

Automotive rain sensor is a type of innovative technology that is used to detect the water droplets on the windscreens of a vehicle, subsequently resulting in the operations of wipers so that the driver does not have to start the wipers. This autonomous operations of the wipers is based on the automotive rain sensor technology, which on detection of higher intensity of rain increases the power of the wipers.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the demand of vehicles and increase in their overall production; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increased effectiveness and efficacy in safety of the vehicle with its usage; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Increase in the cost of vehicles due to the high cost components required in this technology; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market

By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

By Distribution Channel OEM Aftermarket



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation announced that they had agreed to acquire PEX Automotive GmbH and also acquire 51% share of Tesona GmbH & Co.KG. These acquisitions will help in fast-pacing the growth and expansion strategies for automotive sensors.

In January 2018, Tesla announced the launch of an over-the-air software update for their Autopilot 2 (AP2) vehicles. The vehicles already equipped with the rain sensing technology required a software update for them to be operational.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market

Global automotive rain sensor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive rain sensor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market

Few of the major competitors currently present in the market are HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Valeo; Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Tesla; Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; DENSO CORPORATION; Vishay Intertechnology; Melexis; Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.; General Motors; Xenso; Pacific Industrial Co.,Ltd. and MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION.

