Automotive OEMs Market 2020-2026: Demand, Industry Overview, Segments and Competition

Global Automotive OEMs Market By Components (Body, Electrical & Electronics, Interior, Power-Train & Chassis, Others), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, EV), Distribution Channel (OEM Retailers, Wholesalers & Distributors), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Automotive OEMs Market

Global automotive OEMs market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid growth of the vehicle production and automotive industry.

Market Definition: Global Automotive OEMs Market

Automotive OEMs can be defined as those manufacturers, organisations and developers that are focused on the manufacturing of components/devices utilized in vehicles. The components/devices that are produced by these manufacturers are of the utmost quality and use the highest levels of raw materials. These parts are used in the production of vehicles during the assembly and manufacturing of the entire vehicle.

Market Drivers:

Innovation of technologies and advancements in product offerings is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growth in need of light-weighted fuel efficient advanced OEM parts amid presence of strict regulations for fuel efficiency and vehicle emissions; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of OEM parts and components is one of the major factors acting as a restraint to the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of counterfeit OEM products in the market is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Automotive OEMs Market

By Components

Body Doors Windows BIW (Body in White)

Electrical & Electronics Electrical Supply System Gauges Ignition System Lighting Switches Cameras & Sensors

Interior Floor Car Seat

Power-Train & Chassis Brake System Engine Exhaust System Fuel Supply Suspension & Steering Transmission

Others Tires Wheels A/C Others



By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Passenger Cars

EV Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



By Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer Retailers

Wholesalers & Distributors

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, CIE Automotive announced they had acquired INTEVA ROOF SYSTEMS, for USD 755 million. With this acquisition CIE has achieved the status of top three roof system manufacturers globally. This acquisition includes various manufacturing facilities as well as R&D centers globally, along with the customer portfolio of various automotive OEMs

In March 2018, Volkswagen AG announced that they are planning to expand their production of electric vehicles globally, where around 16 locations worldwide will be focused on the production of electric vehicles. This expansion plans will be aligned with the market adoption of electric vehicles preferences and usages

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive OEMs Market

Global automotive OEMs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive OEMs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive OEMs Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive OEMs market are Volkswagen AG; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; General Motors; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; Ford Motor Company; Nissan; BMW AG; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Daimler AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; Continental AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Exide Technologies; Siemens; MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Delphi Technologies; CIE Automotive; Aptiv; DENSO CORPORATION and Valeo.

