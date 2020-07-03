Automotive Logistics Market 2025: Growth Forecast & Industry Share Report

Automotive logistics market is classified into international logistics and domestic logistics on the basis of distribution channels. International logistics is anticipated to behold extensive growth due to increasing import and export activities of automotive components.

Growing number of manufacturing facilities is delivering potential opportunities to logistics service providers for improving their market share. The surging requirement for efficient supply of finished components and raw materials by OEM’s will substantially impel the demand witnessed in automotive logistics market. Furthermore, rising adoption of IoT in automotive logistics industry is likely to offer great capabilities to optimize the supply chain operations.

With automakers looking to offer a wide range of vehicle models to cater to varying customer demands, global automotive logistics market is projected to experience substantial business growth over the forthcoming years. Apparently, a single car series model from a premium German vehicle brand can be available in approximately 1,017 possible variations. The unprecedented level of complexity, driven by product variety and the immense pressure exerted on industry players due to tough international competition makes it considerably difficult for automakers to ensure efficient logistics operations.

Supplying auto parts to global customers entail some of the prominent factors endorsing the importance of automotive logistics industry. It is also the reason why automobile manufacturers today maintain vehicle assembly plants across the world. Instead of manufacturing and shipping entire vehicles to regional markets overseas, automakers prefer to manufacture and ship vehicle components to local manufacturing facilities and then assemble the components into a vehicle. This practice delivers substantial savings on import duties, reinforcing global automotive logistics market share.

Asia Pacific is predicted to observe a significant growth in the automotive logistics market, accredited to the strong presence of vehicle manufacturers and production facilities. Rising adoption of electric vehicles will offer a positive outlook for increasing the industry size. For instance, in 2018, China’s electric car sales was reported to reach 1.3 million units with an increase of more than 62% as compared with 2017.

Owing to a gradual increase in automobile production and the robust development of automotive sector in APAC, global automotive logistics industry is slated to record tremendous revenues in the imminent future. Key industry participants expected to lead the growth include DHL International, CEVA Logistics, SNCF Group, XPO Logistics and Imperial Logistics.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4. Automotive Logistics Market, By Activity

4.1. Global automotive logistics industry share by activity, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Warehousing

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.3. Transportation

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.3.3. Roadways

4.3.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.3.4. Railways

4.3.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.3.5. Airways

4.3.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025

4.3.6. Waterways

4.3.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2025

4.3.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025