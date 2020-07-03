Automotive Drivetrain Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026

To produce this world-class Automotive Drivetrain Market report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used. The company profiles of all the top market players and brands with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are disclosed in this Automotive Drivetrain Market report. This market research study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The market analysis examines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest growth amid the approximate forecast frame.

Global Automotive Drivetrain Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, LCV, HCV), Electric Vehicle Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), Drive Type (AWD, FWD, RWD), Engine Location (Front Location, Rear Location), Engine Types (Gasoline, Diesel), Transmission (Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Continuous Variable Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission, Dual Clutch Transmission), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Drivetrain Market

Global automotive drivetrain market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 411.17 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising production of vehicles, increased demand for electric vehicles and demand for vehicles with maximum features.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Drivetrain Market

A drivetrain is a bundle of components that facilitate power to the vehicles driving wheels, and include all those components which are responsible for the movement of engine. The drivetrain consists of driveshaft, transmission, wheels, and axles. The function of the drivetrain is to combine the engine which further provides power to driving wheels through the transmission. It excludes the engine, but it however works in synchrony with the engine to move the wheels of the vehicle.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for comfort and safety in vehicles is another major driver for the automotive drivetrain market during the forecast period

The rise in the production of vehicles also acts as a driver for the growth of the drivetrain market

The rise in the usage of electric vehicles would drive the sales for the automotive drivetrain

Rising demand for vehicles with enhanced features like increased acceleration, traction, & towing capabilities

Increasing demand for lightweight driveshaft in the manufacturing of automobiles, resulting in increased fuel efficiency enhance the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High set up and maintenance cost of vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive

The variation in the prices of raw material

Segmentation: Global Automotive Drivetrain Market

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicle(LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle(HCV) Trucks Buses



By Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Drive Type

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

By Engine Location

Front Location

Rear Location

By Engine Types

Gasoline

Diesel

Transmission

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission

Continuous Variable Transmission

Automated Manual Transmission

Dual-Clutch Transmission

Key Developments in the Market:

In March, 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, global leader in automotive components enters into an agreement to acquire WABCO, a leading global distributor of technologies and services that raise the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles. With this agreement, they both together would be a global pioneer in integrated mobility systems provider for commercial vehicles, expanding the customer base of ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

In April 2017, American Axle and Manufacturing, Inc. acquired Metaldyne Performance Group Inc. (MPG), manufacturer and seller of components of powertrain and automotive drivetrain. This acquisition would help in expanding the scale of the business and efficiently satisfy customer needs. MPG will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary after this acquisition is finalized.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Drivetrain Market

Global automotive drivetrain market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive drivetrain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Drivetrain Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive drivetrain market are AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Melrose Industries PLC, Magna International Inc., Dana Limited., JTEKT Corporation., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, SHOWA Corporation., UNIVANCE CORPORATION, Meritor, Inc., TREMEC., HYUNDAI TRANSYS., Eaton., AVTEC, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION., Continental AG, Magna International Inc., TM4, Yasa Limited amongst others.

