Automotive Digital Cockpit Market and Ecosystem, Growth Challenges, Forthcoming Developments – 2026

Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market By Equipment (Digital Instrument Cluster, Advanced Head Unit, Head-Up Display (HUD), Camera-Based Driver Monitoring System), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), Application (Luxury Cars, Mid- Segment Cars), Type (Hardware, Software), Product (Head-Up Display, Information Display, Infotainment & Navigation, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market

Global automotive digital cockpit market is expected to an estimated value of USD 41.15 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 13.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in the ADAS market and increasing demand for electric vehicle is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market

Automotive digital cockpit are usually used in the car so that they can provide relevant and safety information to the drivers. This helps the driver to get access to the maps, and other media. Head up display, information cluster, co-pilot display etc. are some of the common of the common type of the multiscreen displays. They are widely used in connected and autonomous cars. Rising prevalence for electric vehicles is factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for the connected cars is driving the market growth

Increasing prevalence for electric vehicles is another factor driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is driving the market growth

Increasing need for zero emission transport facilities is factor driving market.

Market Restraints:

Increasing prevalence for bring your own device is restraining the market growth

High price of the advanced head- up display system is another factor restraining market

Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Segmentation:

By Equipment

Digital Instrument Cluster Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD)

Advanced Head Unit

Head-Up Display (HUD) Combiner HUD Windshield HUD

Camera-Based Driver Monitoring System)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Application

Luxury Cars

Mid- Segment Cars

By Type

Hardware Software



By Product

Head-Up Display

Information Display

Infotainment & Navigation

Instrument Cluster

Telematics

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Visteon Corporation announced the launch of their new fully digital cluster displaying holographic objects on the all-new PEUGEOT 208 which is a part of PEUGEOT’s unique 3D i-Cockpit. They have advanced reflections so that they can create the image of the 3D graphics. This also has the ability to notify the driver about the information like speed and alerts.

In January 2019, BlackBerry Limited announced the launch of their new digital cockpit solutions QNX Platform so that they can provide better in- car experience to the drivers. This new platform has QNX-based digital instrument cluster and infotainment system which allow access to applications like Google Maps and Google music all through a single engine control unit (ECU). This new platform will help the automakers by reducing risk and production cost.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market

Global automotive digital cockpit market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive digital cockpit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive digital cockpit market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION., Visteon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Garmin Ltd., NIPSEA GROUP, Faurecia, Aptiv, Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc., Valeo, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, WayRay AG, Huizhou Desay SV Auto, YAZAKI Corporation, LUXOFT., Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Japan Display Inc., Toshiba Corporation.

