Automotive After Market 2020-2027: Demand, Industry Overview, Segments and Competition

Entire discussion about numerous market related topics in this Automotive After Market research report is sure to aid the client in studying the market on competitive landscape. This report lends a hand to make out how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by providing information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Global Automotive After Market report spans different segments of the market analysis that today’s business demand. The data and information collected with the research is generally quite a huge and is also in a complex form. However, such intricate market insights are converted into simpler version with the help of proven tools and techniques to provide it to the end users.

This Automotive After Market report identifies, estimates, and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market. The research and analysis carried out in this business report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. Estimations of CAGR values, market drivers and market restraints helps businesses decide upon several strategies. The use of verified tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are very helpful in creating such a top-notch Automotive After Market research report.

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market By Product (Replacement Parts, Accessories), Service Channel (DIY (Do It Yourself), DIFM (Do It for Me), OE (Delegating to OEM’s)), Certification (Genuine Parts, Certified Parts, Uncertified Parts), Distribution Channel (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel), End User (Service Providers, Independent Workshops, Automotive OEM Workshop), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Aftermarket Market

Automotive aftermarket market is expected to witnessing market growth at a rate of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on automotive aftermarket market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Increasing demand of advanced and upgraded vehicles, prevalence of improved distribution channels, rising vehicle sales of preowned and new vehicles, poor road infrastructure and growing vehicle fleet are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the automotive aftermarket market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising disposable income of the people along with changing lifestyle will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the automotive aftermarket market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Rising electric vehicle sales and adoption of vehicle safety technologies are acting as market challenges for automotive aftermarket in the above mentioned forecasted period.

This automotive aftermarket market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on automotive aftermarket market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Scope and Market Size

Automotive aftermarket market is segmented on the basis of product, service channel, certification, distribution channel and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Automotive aftermarket market on the basis of product has been segmented as replacement parts, and accessories. Replacement parts have been further segmented into belt, brakes, clutch, electrical parts, lighting, electrical & AC parts, exhaust, filters, suspensions, transmission, and wiper parts. Accessories have been further segmented into car exteriors, and car interiors.

Based on service channel, automotive aftermarket market has been segmented into DIY (do it yourself), DIFM (do it for me), and OE (delegating to OEM’s).

On the basis of certification, automotive aftermarket market has been segmented into genuine parts, certified parts, and uncertified parts.

On the basis of distribution channel, automotive aftermarket market has been segmented into offline distribution channel, and online distribution channel. Offline distribution channel has been further segmented into retailers, wholesalers & distributors. Retailers have been further sub segmented into repair shops, and OEMs.

Automotive aftermarket has also been segmented on the basis of end user into service providers, independent workshops, and automotive OEM workshop. Service providers have been further segmented into telematics, and fleet management.

Automotive Aftermarket Market Country Level Analysis

Automotive aftermarket market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product, service channel, certification, distribution channel, and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automotive aftermarket market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the automotive aftermarket market due to the rising adoption of advanced technology along with introduction of hybrid electric automobiles in the region while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to prevalence of high quality brand and decreasing engineering cost.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Aftermarket Market Share Analysis

Automotive aftermarket market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to automotive aftermarket market.

The major players covered in the automotive aftermarket market report are Tenneco Inc., Dana Limited., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Visteon Corporation., Johnson Controls., BorgWarner Inc., Marelli Europe S.p.A., Continental AG, 3M, Delphi Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, General Motors., AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., ASIMCO, Bridgestone Corporation, Gates Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Prestone Products Corporation., THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

