Aromatic Compounds Market 2018 Analysis and Opportunities During COVID-19 Pandemic | 2025

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-aromatic-compounds-market

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increased demand of aromatic compounds in gasoline, crude oil or petroleum industry, increased usage of benzene and toluene in pharmaceuticals and growth in detergent industry. On the other hand, imposition of regulations on aromatic compounds and alternatives of aromatic compounds may hinder the growth of the market.

North America Aromatic Compounds Market is expected to reach 32,640.70 Thousand Tons by 2025 from 23,792.35 Thousand Tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Points: North America Aromatic Compounds Market

Exxon Mobil Corporation is going to dominate the aromatic compounds market following with Shell Chemicals, China Petrochemical Corporation and Total along with others such as CB&I, Honeywell International Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, INEOS, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Toray Industries, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Caltex Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation among others.

Benzene market is growing with the highest CAGR

Reformate are driving the market with highest market share

p- xylene segment is dominating the aromatic compounds market

Inquire Regarding This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=north-america-aromatic-compounds-market

Market Segmentation: North America Aromatic Compounds Market

The North America aromatic compounds market is segmented based on source into three notable segments; reformate, pyrolysis gasoline and coke oven light oil. The aromatic compounds market is dominated by reformate with 68.3% market share in 2017, growing at the highest CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period.

The North America aromatic compounds market is segmented based on type into three notable segments; benzene, xylene and toluene. Benzene is further segmented into its derivative as ethylbenzene, cumene, cyclohexane, chlorobenzene and alkyl benzene. Xylene is further segmented into its derivative as p-xylene, m-xylene and o-xylene. Toluene is further segmented into its derivative as solvents, toluene di isocyanate and others.

The North America aromatic compounds market is segmented based on end use into three notable segments; benzene end use, xylene end use and toluene end use. Benzene end use is sub segmented into detergent and dyes, automobile, packaging, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, medical devices electronic and household goods and others. Xylene end use is sub segmented into packaging, clothing, paint and coatings, tyres, PVC pipes and cables and others. Toluene end use is sub segmented into gasoline, tyres, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, household goods, paint and coatings and others.

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=north-america-aromatic-compounds-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]