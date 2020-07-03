All-Terrain Vehicle Market Size 2020 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges With Forecast To 2026

This large scale All-Terrain Vehicle Market report underlines the moves of key market players like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions which is affecting the market and Automotive Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This market document takes into consideration diverse segments of the market analysis that today’s business ask for. The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2019 whereas the historic year is 2018 which will tell how the All-Terrain Vehicle Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

All-Terrain Vehicle Market survey endows key information about the Automotive industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Moreover, this industry analysis report solves the purpose of validating the information that has been gathered through internal or primary research. This report helps to be there on the right track by making focus on the data and realities of the industry. It is a professional and comprehensive report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market By Type (Utility, Sport, Youth), Drive Type (2WD, 4WD, AWD), Application (Sports, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military & Defense, Agriculture, Forestry, Mountains, Hunting, Others), Displacement (High CC, Mid CC, Low CC), Engine Capacity (Less than 400CC, 400-800CC, More than 800CC), Fuel Type (Electric ATV, Gasoline ATV), Seating Capacity (One-Seat ATV, Two-Seat ATV), Number of Wheels (Three-Wheel, Four-Wheel, Six-Wheel, Eight-Wheel), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market

Global all-terrain vehicle market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.94 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing areas of applications for more than just entertainment/recreational purposes.

Market Definition: Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market

All-terrain vehicle, commonly known as quad bikes, is automobile that are built on low-pressure tires along with one or two seating capacity. These vehicles are designed for rough terrains and surfaces with large wheels to have better handling and control of the vehicle. These vehicles are very popular in the North America region with their applications ranging from agricultural, recreational, entertainment and military.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the recreational activities carried out by individuals; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of individual incomes which has resulted in higher spending power is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Technological innovations and advancements in vehicle development and performance is expected to drive the growth of the market

Better operability and enhancement in usability for individuals is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the usage of the vehicle due to high-levels of accidents; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations regarding the usage of ATV’s in wildlife areas; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of laws preventing the usage of these vehicles in public places such as roads, highways; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market

By Type

Utility

Sport

Youth

By Drive Type

Two-Wheel Drive (2WD)

Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

By Application

Sports

Entertainment

Agriculture

Military & Defense

Forestry

Mountains

Hunting

Others

By Displacement

High CC

Mid CC

Low CC

By Engine Capacity

Less than 400CC

400-800CC

More than 800CC

By Fuel Type

Electric All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

Gasoline All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

By Seating Capacity

One-Seat All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

Two-Seat All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

By Number of Wheels

Three-Wheel

Four-Wheel

Six-Wheel

Eight-Wheel

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Textron Inc announced that they had agreed with TRACKER and signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of “TRACKER OFF ROAD”. This range of vehicles will include high performing all-terrain vehicles as well as side-by-sides of the highest performance. This partnership will provide consumers with highest levels of innovations and standards from the manufacturers in the form of this modernised vehicle range

In March 2017, Textron Inc announced that they had completed the acquisition of Arctic Cat Inc. which has resulted in Arctic Cat being made into a subsidiary of Textron Inc. This acquisition improves the existing lineup of ATV’s, side-by-sides, snowmobiles with Textron’s “Specialized Vehicles” product offerings. The operations of Arctic Cat will be situated in Minnesota, United States and will positively improve the existing capabilities of Arctic Cat

Competitive Analysis

Global all-terrain vehicle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of all-terrain vehicle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global all-terrain vehicle market are Polaris Industries, Inc.; BRP; HISUN; Textron Inc; American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.; SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION; CFMOTO; Jiangsu Linhai Power Machinery Group Co.,Ltd; Bennche,LLC; Velomotors Group of Companies; Eco Charger; Baltmotors; Nebulaauto; CECTEK; Taiwan Golden Bee; KYMCO; Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug AG and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. among others.

