Air Suspension Market Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2027

Global Air Suspension Market By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Trucks, Bus), Component (Air Spring, Tank, Solenoid Valve, Shock Absorber, Air Compressor, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Height & Pressure Sensor, Air Reservoir), Technology Type (Electronic Controlled, Non-Electronic Controlled), Sales Channel Type (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Suspension Market

Air suspension market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data bridge market research analyses the market account to USD 11.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.19% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Market growth was driven by an increase in global commercial vehicle sales and a rise in demand for compact and luxury cars. Furthermore, an increasing number of opportunities to expand and development of the aviation suspension industry is expected to increase the market for light air suspension systems and increased demand for air suspension systems and related components. But a factor such as high development costs and the adoption of air suspension is likely to hinder market growth.

The growth of the global air suspension market will be the driving factor in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 like research and development of improved automatic shift systems may play an important role in improving world market revenues. The drivers of the vehicle shift unit business include the growth of the automotive industry, accelerated technological improvement and increasing demand for fuel-efficient components.

Air suspension is a type of suspension system used in automobiles to provide driver relaxation when driving. An electronic or motor-conducted air pump or compressor is used for the air suspension mechanism which is used in the cars, are such suspended pumps or compressors enables the flow of air into the suspension system, which usually consists of textile-reinforced rubber. Air suspension technologies are used as a replacement of traditional steel springs in automobiles and are used most commonly in heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks and rolling stock. The main aim of the air suspension is to guarantee drivers and passengers a comfortable and consistent driving performance.

Air suspension market report provides details of market share, new developments, product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you to create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Air Suspension Market Scope and Market Size

Air suspension market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, component, technology type, sales channel type. Each individual segment growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

Based on vehicle type, Air suspension market consists of light commercial vehicles (LCV), trucks and bus.

Air suspension market based on component has been segmented into air spring, tank, solenoid valve, shock absorber, air compressor, electronic control unit (ECU), height & pressure sensor and air reservoir.

Air suspension market based on technology type has been segmented into into Electronic and non-electronic controlled unit On the basis of sales channel type, air suspension market has been segmented into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket.

Air Suspension Market Country Level Analysis

Air suspension market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, vehicle type, component, technology type, sales channel type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe is expected to lead the air suspension market during the forecast period due to its higher level of air suspension across all vehicle types compared to other regions such as North America and Asia, MEA. On the lightweight car market, ECAS technology is sold in specific models for OEMs such as the, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Audi and Land Rover to enhance functionality such as height improvement and cuts. The use of air suspension is higher for semi-trailers and multi-axle buses in the field of commercial vehicles. However, with manufacturers such as Continental, ThyssenKrupp and SAF-Holland, the latest technology in the area of air suspension for light and heavy duty vehicles is continually applied.

The country section of the report also provide individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Air suspension Market Share Analysis

Air suspension market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to air suspension market.

The major players covered in the global Air suspension market report are Continental AG, thyssenkrupp AG, Hitachi, Ltd., WABCO, Firestone Industrial Products Company, LLC, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C., Mando Corp., BWI Group, SAF-HOLLAND S.A., ACCUAIR SUSPENSION, Vibracoustic, Dunlop Tires, VB-Airsuspension, Link, Universal Air, Liftmatic, STEMCO Products Inc., Arnott LLC, Shanghai Komman Vehicle Component Systems Stock Co., Ltd., Jamna Auto Industiries Ltd. among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

