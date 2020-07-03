Air Handling Unit Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2026

Air Handling Unit Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Air Handling Unit industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, capacity and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Air Handling Unit market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Carrier Corporation
- Ciat Group
- Daikin Industries, Ltd.
- Flakt Woods Group
- GEA Group AG
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- Lennox International Inc.
- Systemair AB
- Trane Inc.
- Trox GmbH
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type:
- Packaged Air Handling Units
- Modular Air Handling Units
- Custom Air Handling Units
By Capacity:
- <5,000 m3/h
- 5,000-15,000 m3/h
- >15,000 m3/h
By Applications:
- Commercial
- Residential
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Air Handling Unit Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Air Handling Unit Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Air Handling Unit Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Air Handling Unit Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Air Handling Unit Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Air Handling Unit Market Analysis By Capacity
Chapter 7 Air Handling Unit Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Air Handling Unit Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Air Handling Unit Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Air Handling Unit Industry
