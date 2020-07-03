AI in Manufacturing Market Outlook To 2025 – Hardware Segment To Capture 57% Industry Share

AI in manufacturing market from hardware segment to holds a substantial share of over 57% by 2025, owing to the increasing implementation of AI technologies across many industry verticals. Within the same, the GPUs are expected to dominate the hardware processor-based AI in manufacturing market share pertaining to the high processing capabilities provided at lower cost. The rising prevalence of enhanced visual content will further promote GPU demand in the manufacturing industry.

Rising pressure on businesses to sustain profitability and improve efficiency has thrusted the AI in manufacturing market into global recognition, with the need for better quality management, material movement, inspection and predictive maintenance. The growing use of IoT and other means of communication has also created a necessity for ensuring cybersecurity, further bringing AI into play. The advent of industry 4.0 has brought with it the integration of all types of technology-related changes into an organization, which has allowed the growth of AI in manufacturing industry to handle and manage these changes efficiently

Machine learning, for instance, has the potential to assist floor managers in devising most cost-effective and efficient production, maintenance and quality control plans, underlining the importance of the AI in manufacturing market. It is widely known that robots have been deployed in almost every manufacturing industry to replace humans in hazardous and more time-consuming operations. Using AI to help control these robots and report their progress would help save companies enormous amounts of time and money, realized by reduction in errors and idle time. The ability of AI-enabled robots to be suited for 24-hr production schedule will help improve the competitiveness of businesses and meet rising customer demand for key automobile, appliance and aircraft components.

Asia Pacific registered a considerable market share of over 43% in 2018, dominating the industry. The growth of the regional market is credited to the presence of manufacturing hubs in the region including China, India, South Korea and Japan. These countries boast of the presence of some of the most developed manufacturing facilities with the rising prevalence of industry 4.0 technologies, which is expected to propel the adoption of AI solutions.

All in all, owing to the existence of numerous technology firms and surging investments in automation solutions, the AI in manufacturing market in Europe is anticipated to witness a 44% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Key software and hardware providers based in Europe, such as Graphcore and SAP, as well as formation of technology partnerships with start-ups by American firms like Google, IBM and Microsoft in the region will define the competitive dynamics of the AI in manufacturing industry.

Glimpse of Table of Content (ToC): –

Chapter 6. AI in Manufacturing Market, By Technology

6.1. Key trends, by technology

6.2. Machine learning

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

6.3. Computer vision

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

6.4. Context awareness

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

6.5. Natural Language Processing (NLP)

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

Chapter 7. AI in Manufacturing Market, By Application

7.1. Key trends, by application

7.2. Quality management

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

7.3. Predictive maintenance and machinery inspection

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

7.4. Material movement

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

7.5. Production planning

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

7.6. Cybersecurity

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

7.7. Field services

7.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

Chapter 8. AI in Manufacturing Market, By End-Use

8.1. Key trends, by end-use

8.2. Semiconductor & electronics

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

8.3. Energy & power

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

8.4. Pharmaceuticals & chemical

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

8.5. Automobile

8.5.1. AI in Manufacturing Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

8.6. Heavy metals & machine manufacturing

8.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

8.7. Food & beverages

