Accelerometer to be at the forefront during the Projected Timeframe in 3D Sensor Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has levied a considerable impact on the 3D sensor market. This time offers an opportunity to the 3D sensor market to grow in 2020 as well as in the near future due to rising need for the safety of people. For instance, an Indian deep-tech company, Cron Systems, has recently launched an artificial intelligence platform on 2nd may, 2020 which makes uses 3D sensing cameras coupled with LIDAR sensor capable to scan or detect high temperature of people in the large crowded spaces. Thus, all these factors put light on the efficient utilization of 3D sensor technology during this crisis. In the course of this chaos, we are offering complete support to our clients in understanding the influence of COVID-19 on the global 3D sensor industry. Our report consists of:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the 3D sensor Market. Click here to Connect with Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/251/global-3d-sensor-market#myQueryForm

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global 3D sensor market is anticipated to garner $12,937.2 million by 2026, growing at a growth rate of 31.8% from 2018 to 2026. The report segments the global market on the basis of type, technology, end use and regions. This report is a comprehensive analysis of recent drivers, key segments, opportunities, restraints, and major players of the market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per the report, rising demand for 3D enabled devices in consumer electronics, and growing adoption of image sensor in automotive sector are expected to greatly fuel the growth of the in 3D sensor industry, during the forecast period. On the other hand, huge expenses incurred in the acquisition of 3D sensor is likely to hamper the development of the global 3D sensor market.

Accelerometer to be at the forefront during the Projected Timeframe

By type, the report categorizes the market for 3D sensor market into image sensor, position sensor, accelerometer sensor, and others. Among these, the accelerometer segment is expected to grab highest share of the market by collecting a revenue of $2,509.8 million in 2026 and growing at a healthy growth rate of 32.4% during the forecasted timeframe. This rise is attributed to the growing demand for accelerometer sensor in consumer electronics in order to provide safety to the hard drivers against damages.

Time of Flight is expected to witness high growth in the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the report categorizes the market for 3D sensor market into structured light, time of flight, stereoscopic vision, ultrasound, and others. Among these, time of flight segment is expected to grab highest share of the market by collecting a revenue of $3,415.4 million in 2026 and growing at a healthy growth rate of 32.7% during the forecasted timeframe. This technology use more in 3D sensor due to capable of measuring distance and provide depth-mapping.

Check out How healthcare segment is expected to grab highest share of the market by collecting a revenue of $1,730.8 million in 2026 @ https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/251/global-3d-sensor-market

Healthcare will garner a considerable amount of market share

Based on end- use, the report categorizes the market for 3D sensor market into consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, and others. Among these healthcare segment is expected to grab highest share of the market by collecting a revenue of $1,730.8 million in 2026 and growing at a healthy growth rate of 29.5% during the forecasted timeframe. Healthcare is booming for 3D sensor to measure pulse frequency, respiration, and oxygen level in blood

Regional Breakdown of the Market

Regionally, the report evaluates the global market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to generate a revenue of $3,518.9 million in 2026 and grow at a CAGR 32.6% during the projected period. This growth is mainly due to the presence of large number of manufacturers in this regions such as Sony Corporation, and ASUSTek.

Top Companies Leading the Market

The major players of the global 3D sensor industry are Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology, OmniVision Technologies, PMD Technologies, Sony, Keyence, Cognex Corporation, IFM Electronic, Intel Corporation, and LMI Technologies. These players are implementing various business strategies like mergers and acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships in order to gain a major market share in the global industry.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/