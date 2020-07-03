4K Display Resolution Market 2020: New Vendors, Product Ideas, Future Scenario, Growth Aspects and Forecast 2027

4K display resolution offers improved image features. The latest resolution standard is fast being adopted by a range of manufacturers in their products. Furthermore, the capability to boost image by offering quality video recording and good texture has added to the popularity of the market to a large extent. The resolution standard is currently used in a range of industries such as digital cinemas, consumer electronics, entertainment and others.

Rising need for large screen television and high resolution are driving the 4K display resolution market. Besides this, proliferation of tablets as well as smartphone with quality resolution screen has increased the adoption rate. However, heavy investment on content creation has hindered the growth of the market. In addition, need for bandwidth to broadcast 4K content unlike HD content has hindered the progress of the market. The rising need for quality video recording in the cinema sector would create greater opportunities.

4K Display resolution market is segmented based on type, end user, resolution and geography. The types covered in the market research report are tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, smart phone, smart TV projectors and monitors. The resolutions discussed during the study are 3840×2160, 3996×2160, 4096×2160, 5120×2160, and 5120×3200. The key end users of the industry are electronics, education, aerospace & defense, advertisement & entertainment and others. Regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA would witness tremendous growth.

The key market players active in the industry are Sharp Corporation, AU Optronics Corporation, Sony Corporation, AJA Video Systems, Inc., Red Digital Cinema Camera Company, EIZO Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Canon, Inc., Planar Systems, Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., PointGrab Ltd., Innolux Corporation, Marseille Inc., and Panasonic Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The market research report provides integrated information on the major drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the industry growth during the forecast period.

The study further drills down to produce data volume by components, end customers and demography.

SWOT analysis of major brands, highlights weaknesses, strengths, opportunities and threats. The data proves effective for business owners planning on designing their marketing and branding strategies.

Region wise business performance discussed in the market research report would be valuable for enterprises planning to explore new areas.

The report not only examines the market dynamics but also takes a closer look at the growth rate and industrial chain structure.

Study further weighs up on the prominent market players and their business strategies to maintain their position..

Assessment of upstream and downstream market also forms an important part of the report.

4K DISPLAY RESOLUTION MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

4K Display Resolution Market By Type

Bladder

Diaphragm

Piston

4K Display Resolution Market By End User

Electronics

Education

Aerospace and Defence

Advertisement and Entertainment

Others

4K Display Resolution Market – By Resolution

3840×2160 resolutions

3996×2160 resolutions

4096×2160 resolutions

5120×2160 resolutions

5120×3200 resolutions

4K Display Resolution Market By Geography

North America

Europe

AsiaPacific

LAMEA

Key Players

Sharp Corporation

AU Optronics Corporation

Sony Corporation

AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Red Digital Cinema Camera Company

EIZO Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Canon, Inc.

Planar Systems, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

PointGrab Ltd.

Innolux Corporation

Marseille Inc.

Panasonic Corporation.

