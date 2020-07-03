Post COVID-19 Impact on 3D Sensor Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market

Cascading impact of Covid-19 on 3D Sensor Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem

Understanding the market behaviour Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic

Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on 3D Sensor Market

The global 3D sensor market forecast will be $11,276.8 million by the 2026, rising at a rate of 28.0% CAGR, from $1,464.6 million in 2018, according to a study conducted by Research Dive.

Rising demand from several sectors such as electronics, mobile phones & notebooks, gaming applications, security and surveillance cameras are major 3D sensor market drivers. Furthermore, the technical advancements in 3D sensor technology such as gesture recognition, motion detection and 3D navigations have led to the transformation of 2D technology to 3D sensor technology. This aspect will enhance the market growth. However, the price of the 3D sensor and huge investments are related with the maintenance of the 3D sensors which are hampering the 3D sensor market growth.

The introduction of virtual reality and augmented authenticity in gaming has increased the demand of 3D sensors in recent times. 3D sensor technology-based gaming is increasing rapidly in smart mobiles and PCs for 3D motion-controlled gaming, which is estimated to drive the market growth in the upcoming years. In addition, the increasing popularity for enhanced vision and several 3D enabled electronic appliances such as media players, cameras, PCs and others are projected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the increase in the concerns about security & surveillance is impacting the demand of 3D sensor market and is increasing the usage of 3D sensors in security cameras. This aspect is anticipated to rise the growth of the 3D sensor market in the near future.

3D Sensor Market Segmentation by Type

Image Sensor

Accelerometer

Position Sensor

Others

Overview and Growth of Image Sensor Market

The position sensor market is anticipated to experience healthy growth during the forecast period and is projected to reach $2.593.7 million by the 2026. The image sensors held the global market size and it was valued at $541.9 million in the 2018. This growth is majorly owing to rise in the acceptance of image sensors for the smart mobiles, cameras and others. The image sensor market is predicted to reach $4,475.5 million by 2026, growing at a 29.2% CAGR.

3D Sensor Market Segmentation by Technology

Structured Light

Ultrasound

Stereo Vision

Time-of-Flight

Others

3D Sensor Market Segmentation by Connectivity

Wireless

Wired

Adoption of 3D sensing Technology by Automotive Industry

The automotive sector registered for second major share of the market in 2018 and is projected to experience a substantial growth at a rate of 28.4% CAGR during the estimated time. This growth is attributed to the adoption of 3D sensing technology by automotive industry. The adoption of 3D sensors for innovative systems to offer comfort and safety to the driver and increasing number of automobiles across the globe are also expected to propel the market growth. Consumer electronics sector generated the largest 3D sensor market size in 2018 and is anticipated to account for $2,729.0 million by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 28.2%. This is majorly attributed to increase in the demand for 3D sensors from smart mobiles, cameras, PCs and others.

3D Sensor Market Segmentation by End Use

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Others

Increase in the adoption of 3D sensors for the autonomous

The global 3D sensor market for Asia-Pacific will witness a noteworthy growth in the projected time and is growing with the highest CAGR of 28.8%. The growth in the market size is attributed to the rising requirement of 3D sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing and others. Moreover, China and India are developing economies and have huge manufacturing facilities in the consumer electronics, automotive and manufacturing sectors. The market for Asia-Pacific is predicted to generate a revenue of $3,067.3 million by 2026. The North America market held the majority of the global 3D sensor market share, which was 32.0% in 2018 and is estimated to reach $3,540.9 million by 2026. The dominance is majorly because of great demand for 3D sensors mainly from the automotive and consumer electronics industries. In addition, increase in the adoption of 3D sensors for the autonomous

Key Market Players

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR: IFX)

SAMSUNG (KRX: 005930)

COGNEX CORPORATION (NASDAQ: CGNX)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM)

LMI TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Occipital, Inc.

pmdtechnologies ag

KEYENCE CORPORATION

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV

The major key manufacturers in the global 3D sensor market include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., pmdtechnologies ag, Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV, Infineon Technologies AG, KEYENCE CORPORATION, Microchip Technology Inc., SAMSUNG, COGNEX CORPORATION, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Occipital, Inc., LMI TECHNOLOGIES INC. among others. These manufacturers are increasing their efforts to improve the product performance by modification of current technology, R&D activities and new product launches to gain majority of the market share in the overall 3D sensor industry. In February 2019, COGNEX CORPORATION has launched new 3D technology, which is high-performance 3D vision system and containing laser displacement sensor.

