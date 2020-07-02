Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market by Product, Decontamination Method Type, End User and Forecast Report – P&S Intelligence

Due to growing population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and continuous advancements in medical technology; the number of medical interventions including surgeries, preventive screenings, and different types of medical and pathology tests are increasing worldwide. These are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market.

Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Industry Key Players:

1- Belimed AG

2- BMT Medical Technology s.r.o.

3- CareFusion Corporation

4- Nordion Inc.

5- STERIS plc.

6- Bio-Cide International Inc.

7- Cantel Medical Corp.

8- Diversey Inc.

9- Tuttnauer Europe B.V.

The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market has been segmented on the basis of decontamination method, product, and end user. Based on the type of decontamination method, the market has been further categorised into physical, chemical and mechanical types. Chemical decontamination methods hold the largest share in this market, mainly due to the popularity of ethylene oxide and other chemical-based decontamination methods. Physical methods of decontamination include heating, radiation and filtration.

On the basis of activity level, the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market has been categorized into high-level, intermediate-level, and low-level. Generally, the high-level disinfectants have broad-spectrum activity and destroy all microorganisms; whereas intermediate-level disinfectants kill all vegetative bacteria, including mycobacterium tuberculosis, most viruses including lipid enveloped and some non-lipid enveloped viruses, and fungi. Low-level disinfectants are effective against most vegetative bacteria (except mycobacterium tuberculosis), some viruses, fungi, and lipid viruses (e.g., hepatitis B, C, Hantavirus and HIV) and some non-lipid viruses.

