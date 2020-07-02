Stationary Lead-acid Battery Market 2020 Analysis and Precise Outlook- Johnson Controls International PLC, Exide Technologies Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation

Global Stationary Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Stationary Lead-acid Battery market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Stationary Lead-acid Battery market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The stationary lead acid battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period of 2020-2025.

The Global Stationary Lead-acid Battery market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Johnson Controls International PLC, Exide Technologies Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation, EnerSys, East Penn Manufacturing Co., C&D Technologies Inc., Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, Leoch International Technology Limited, Panasonic Corporation among others.

Scope of the Report:

Lead acid batteries for techno-economic features are widely used in various applications such as automotive batteries start, the storage grid, telecommunications, and UPS. The automotive industry has been one of the most important market for lead acid batteries. Over the past few years, the industry has developed a variety of approaches to improving fuel economy through the electrification of the vehicle drive train which leads to an increase in demand for stationary lead acid batteries. Stationary lead acid (SLA) batteries commonly used large-capacity rechargeable battery. These batteries are increasingly important among the various end-user industries because they are reliable and less expensive on a cost-per-watt basis. Also, stationary lead acid batteries are widely used as an energy source and the demand for them will increase in the near future. However, a fluctuation in raw material prices and increased penetration of lithium-ion batteries, due to the high lifetime and cost-effectiveness, is a major challenge for the lead acid battery industry.

Key Market Trends:

Valve Regulated Battery to Dominate The Market

– Valve regulated battery are designed majorly for power back up system and therefore, it is always installed with the various charging system, which means that there is a continuous cycle of charge and discharge in the battery whenever the application is in use. The 12-volt batteries have been the most commonly used batteries for more than 50 years.

– The major factors attributing to the growth of valve regulated battery market is the increasing demand for these batteries to power back-up system application such as Telecom, UPS, Energy Storage Systems (ESS), etc. for high performance, long life, and cost efficiency.

– Lead acid battery is the technology of choice for all valve regulated battery applications in conventional UPS application, such UPS for telecom industry, data centre industry, etc.

– Although there has been a slight decline in market growth for the valve regulated battery, due to increasing demand for lithium ion batteries, modern power back-up technologies are expected to continue to use valve regulated battery type lead acid batteries to provide power for a range of electronics and safety features within the power back-up system.

– Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market in forecast period, similar to the trend witnessed in recent years.

