Covid-19 Updates : Spinal Cord Stimulators Market 2020 Business Opportunity | Global Players – Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Medtronic, Nevro Corp, Stimwave Llc

Market Analysis: Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market

Global spinal cord stimulators market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. The market is expected to grow due to the rising levels of geriatric population, and chronic pain associated with this group of population.

Key Market Competitors: Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the spinal cord stimulators market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Medtronic, Nevro Corp, Stimwave LLC, Integer Holdings Corporation, Autonomic Technologies Inc., LivaNova PLC, and Nuvectra.

Market Definition: Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market

Spinal cord stimulators (SCS) also known as dorsal column stimulator is a type of implantable neuromodulation device that is used for the treatment of chronic pains in the human body. The device sends electric signals that blocks the pain signals so that the brain does not identify the pain.

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Drivers:

Rising levels of geriatric population globally giving rise to the population suffering from chronic pain

Rising prevalence of minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements regarding the products available is also expected to drive the market growth

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Restraints:

Side effects associated with the therapy and avoidance of the usage of this therapy in patients undergoing anticoagulation therapies as well as usage of any electronic devices in the human body

High cost of products and lack of proper reimbursements with the devices is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market : By Product

Rechargeable Spinal Cord Stimulator Systems

Non-Rechargeable Spinal Cord Stimulator Systems

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market : By Application

Sciatica

FBS (Failed Back Syndrome)

Arachnoiditis

Degenerative Disk Disease

Others

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Spinal Cord Stimulators Market :

In January 2018, Nevro Corp announced that they had received US Food and Drug Administration approval for its spinal cord stimulation system “Senza II Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System”, delivering HF10 therapy.

In January 2017, Abbott announced the acquisition of St. Jude Medical Inc., along with its entire product portfolio along with the pharmaceuticals division. This acquisition is expected to create a global leader in medical devices.

Competitive Analysis : Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market

Global spinal cord stimulators market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spinal cord stimulators market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology : Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

