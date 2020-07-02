Solid Beverage Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2025 | PepsiCo, Nestle, Abbott Nutrition

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Solid Beverage’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are PepsiCo (United States), The Coca Cola Company (United States), Abbott Nutrition (United States), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Hainan Nanguo Foodstuff Industry Co. Ltd. (China), Mondel International Inc. (United States), Keurig Green Mountain Inc. (United States), Starbucks Corporation (United States), AJINOMOTO GENERAL FOODS Inc. (United States), AMT Coffee Ltd. (United Kingdom).

Raw materials such as fruit juice, plant extracts and sugar, are used to manufacture solid beverages. The dried raw materials are ground into fine powder and then are mixed with formula products, or directly spray dried into powder. The solid beverages are available in various fruit flavors that enhance the drink with color, smell, taste and other.

by Type (Instant Coffee, Flavor Fruit Juice Powder, Protein Juice Powder, Other), Application (Age 0-18, Age Above 18), Packaging Type (Pouch, Carton, Can, Bottle, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rising Trend of Fitness and Health Clubs

Increasing Demand for Various Flavored Drinks by Children

Market Growth Drivers: Growing Health Consciousness among Consumers

Increasing Awareness Regarding Benefits of Solid Beverages among Individuals

Restraints: Solid Beverages Contain High Chemical Content as Compare to Traditional Beverages

Challenges: It Contain Artificial Flavors and Added Color Concentrate

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Solid Beverage market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Solid Beverage Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Solid Beverage

Chapter 4: Presenting the Solid Beverage Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Solid Beverage market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

