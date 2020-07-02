SLAM Technology Market Report Forecast By Industry Size and Share, Future Demand, Worldwide Research, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2026

SLAM Technology Market Research Report that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by market players as Google, Apple ARKit, Facebook, Aethon, Clearpath Robotics, Locus Robotics, Amazon Robotics. Research report analyzes the market status, Revenue and forecast. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and forecast 2020 to 2026

The major platforms where SLAM technology is used include robots, UAVs, augmented reality, and autonomous vehicle. Major end-users where SLAM technology based platforms are used include commercial, household, manufacturing and logistics, and military.

This report presents the worldwide market size, by Companies, region, type and application. Top Companies : Google, Apple ARKit, Facebook, Aethon, Clearpath Robotics, Locus Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Parrot SA, NavVis, GeoSLAM, Ascending Technologies, SLAMcore, KUKA AG, Gestalt Robotics, Omron Adept Technologies, Shanghai Slamtec

Request For Sample:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01231791172/global-slam-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026/inquiry?mode=52

The SLAM Technology market will register a 57.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 843.7 million by 2025, from $ 138.3 million in 2019

SLAM Technology Breakdown Data by Type :-

Visual SLAM

Laser SLAM

SLAM Technology Breakdown Data by Application :-

Robot

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Autonomous Vehicles

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc.

Augmented Reality (AR) includes AR area, mapping tool or mapper.

Autonomous Vehicles includes automated guided vehicle (AGV), autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) and self-driving car.

The eye is the main source of human access to outside information. Visual SLAM also has similar features, it can obtain massive, redundant texture information from the environment, with superior scene recognition capabilities. The early visual SLAM was based on the filtering theory, and its nonlinear error model and huge computational complexity became its practical obstacles. In recent years, with the sparse nonlinear optimization theory (Bundle Adjustment) and the advancement of camera technology and computing performance, real-time running visual SLAM is no longer a dream.

Laser SLAM uses 2D or 3D laser radar (also called single or multi-line laser radar), 2D laser radar is generally used for indoor robots (such as sweeping robots), and 3D laser radar is generally used in the field of unmanned driving. The emergence and popularity of lidar makes measurement faster and more accurate, and information is more abundant. The object information collected by the laser radar presents a series of scattered points with accurate angle and distance information, which is called a point cloud. Generally, the laser SLAM system calculates the distance and attitude of the relative motion of the lidar by matching and comparing two point clouds at different times, thus completing the positioning of the robot itself.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of SLAM Technology Market in these regions, from 2020 to 2026 (forecast), covering:- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa

Browse the Full report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01231791172/global-slam-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026?mode=52

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global SLAM Technology market:

Chapter 1, to describe SLAM Technology Market Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of SLAM Technology Market, with sales, revenue, and price of Report, in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share for each region, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 12, SLAM Technology market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe SLAM Technology Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]|

[email protected]