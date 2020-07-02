Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Prostate Cancer prevalent cases in the 7MM were observed to be 6,742,385 cases in 2017.

2. The highest number of prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer was observed in the United States with 3,170,339 cases in 2017.

3. In EU-5 countries, the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer was found in Germany with 360,916 cases in 2017.

Key benefits of the report

1. Prostate Cancer market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Prostate Cancer epidemiology and Prostate Cancer market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Prostate Cancer market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Prostate Cancer market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Prostate Cancer market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Prostate Cancer market.

Many Prostate Cancer treatment options are available to treat this condition in the seven major markets. Besides active surveillance, Radical Prostatectomy (RP) is also suggested. Apart from this, Radiation therapy is an effective Prostate Cancer treatment. Radiation can be recommended from outside of the body (External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT)) or radioactive sources can be placed inside the body within or near cancer or the organ containing cancer (brachytherapy), which is often called an implant or seeds. Several key factors are taken into consideration, such age of the patient, previous medical history, health status, and others for Prostate Cancer treatment option to a patient.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Prostate Cancer treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

The key players in Prostate Cancer market are

1. Lynparza (Olaparib): AstraZeneca/ Merck Sharp & Dohme

2. Opdivo (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

3. 177Lu-PSMA-617: Novartis

4. Relugolix: Myovant Sciences/Takeda

5. HC-1119: Hinova Pharmaceuticals

6. Seviteronel (VT-464): Innocrin Pharmaceutical

7. PROSTVAC-V/F: Bavarian Nordic

8. ODM-208: Orion Pharma

9. Sacituzumab Govitecan (IMMU-132): Immunomedics

10. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab/MK-3475): Merck Sharp & Dohme

11. Ipatasertib (RG7440): Hoffmann-La Roche

12. Talazoparib: Pfizer/Astellas Pharma

13. Capivasertib (AZD5363): AstraZeneca

14. AZD4635: AstraZeneca

15. PRX302 (topsalysin): Sophiris Bio

16. Pamiparib (BGB-290): BeiGene

17. Enoblituzumab (MGA271): MacroGenics

18. Tisotumab Vedotin: Genmab

19. Dupilumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

20. Rubraca (Rucaparib): Clovis Oncology

21. Niraparib: Janssen Research & Development

22. Proxalutamide (GT0918): Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical

23. Abemaciclib (LY2835219): Eli Lilly and Company

24. Tomivosertib (eFT508): eFFECTOR Therapeutics

25. Onvansertib: Trovagene

26. RV001V: RhoVac

27. ProstAtak: Advantagene

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Prostate Cancer

3. SWOT Analysis of Prostate Cancer

4. Prostate Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

5. Prostate Cancer Disease Background and Overview

6. Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

7. Prostate Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.4. The United States Epidemiology

8. EU-5 Country-wise Prostate Cancer Epidemiology

8.1. Germany

8.2. France

8.3. Italy

8.4. Spain

8.5. United Kingdom

8.6. Japan

9. Prostate Cancer Current Treatment Practices

10. Guideline of Prostate Cancer

11. Unmet Needs of Prostate Cancer

12. Prostate Cancer Marketed Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Xofigo (radium Ra 223 dichloride): Bayer Health Care

12.3. Xtandi (Enzalutamide): Astellas Pharma

12.4. Prolia (denosumab): Amgen

12.5. Erleada (apalutamide): Janssen Pharmaceutical

12.6. Jevtana (Cabazitaxel): Sanofi

12.7. Nubeqa (Darolutamide/ODM-201): Bayer HealthCare/Orion Corporation

13. Prostate Cancer Emerging Therapies

14. Prostate Cancer Seven Major Market Analysis

15. Prostate Cancer 7MM Market Size

15.1. Total Market Size of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM

15.2. Total Market size of CSPC by Therapies in the 7MM

15.3. Total Market size of CRPC by Therapies in the 7MM

15.4. United States Market Size

15.5. EU-5 Market Size

15.5.1. Germany Market Size

15.5.2. France Market Size

15.5.3. Italy Market Size

15.5.4. Spain Market Size

15.5.5. United Kingdom Market Size

15.6. Japan Market Size

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Prostate Cancer

17. Market Drivers of Prostate Cancer

18. Market Barriers of Prostate Cancer

19. Appendix

