Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market 2020 Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players AB-Cube, ArisGlobal, Extedo GMBH., Ennov., Oracle Corporation, Online Business Applications, Inc, Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd, Sparta Systems, Inc, United Biosource Corporation, Umbra Global

Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market valued approximately USD 150.4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast Year.The global drug safety software market is divided into two segments on the basis of delivery mode, namely, on premise delivery mode and on-demand/cloud based (SaaS) delivery mode. This market is also divided into pharma and biotech companies, contract research organizations (CROs), business process outsourcing (BPO) firms, and other pharmacovigilance service providers on the basis of type of end user. Factors such as increasing incidence rates of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) and growing adoption of pharmacovigilance software by organizations such as CROs and BPOs are driving the growth of the global pharmacovigilance software market.

Key Players:

AB-Cube

ArisGlobal

Extedo GMBH.

Ennov.

Oracle Corporation

Online Business Applications, Inc

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd

Sparta Systems, Inc

United Biosource Corporation

Umbra Global

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

