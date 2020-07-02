Covid-19 Updates : Orthopedic Software Market 2020 Excellent Growth | Global Players – Materialise, Ibm Watson Health, Brainlab, Org, Curemd Healthcare, Medstrat

Today’s businesses call for the highly focused, comprehensive and detail-oriented information about the market so that they get a clear idea about the market landscape. The Orthopedic Software market research report is generated with a combination of detailed industry insights, and use of latest tools and technology. The study of this market research report covers a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is targeted based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness. The Orthopedic Software market research report plays a key role in developing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion.

Market Analysis: Global Orthopedic Software Systems Market

Global Orthopedic Software Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 288.05 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 422.35 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries, and increasing numbers of orthopedic problems.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the orthopedic software market are Materialise, IBM Watson Health, BRAINLAB, ORG, CureMD Healthcare, Medstrat, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, General Electric Company, Exscribe Orthopaedic Healthcare Solutions, Advanced Biologics, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., The Ohio Willow Wood Company, Response Ortho, Vorum Research Corp.

Market Definition: Global Orthopedic Software Systems Market

Orthopedic software helps in preserving electronic health records of patients and further guides’ surgeons during operation of the patients. These records also help the surgeon in preparing a pre-operative plan by delivering the accurate patient information which can be used as guidance during surgery. This process is not only highly time-consuming when performed manually, but also increases the chances of making an error. Installing orthopedic software in hospitals, surgery centers and specialty orthopedic clinics can easily overcome this problem.

Orthopedic Software Market Drivers :

Rising geriatric population has increased the demand for these instruments as these population usually suffer from orthopedic problems

Constant innovations and advancements in the industry will act as a major market driver

Orthopedic Software Market Restraints :

Less number of healthcare insurance for the orthopedic division in developing countries

Lack of trained professionals is also acting as a major market restraint

Segmentation: Global Orthopedic Software Systems Market

Orthopedic Software Market : By Product

Pre-operative Planning

Orthopedic HER

Orthopedic PACS

Orthopedic Software Market : By Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Joint Replacement

Fracture Management

Pediatric Assessment

Orthopedic Software Market : By Mode of Delivery

Web Based

Cloud Based

On Premises

Orthopedic Software Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Orthopedic Software Market :

In March 2019, Brainlab acquired Medineering which is a developer of application-specific robotic technologies. With this acquisition Brainlab is moving towards the democratization of digital surgery with scalable solutions which can expand clinical frontiers.

In March, 2016, Brainlab AG launched Auto-Knee software at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 2016. Auto-Knee offers fast and comprehensive preoperative planning of knee arthroplasty procedures, and also removes the manual steps by automatically registering landmark. This breakthrough product launch will help to compete with other players.

Competitive Analysis:

The global orthopedic software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopedic software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

