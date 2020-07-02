Malaysia Battery Market 2020 Analysis and Scope- Leoch Battery Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co. Ltd, ABM Fujiya Berhad

Malaysia Battery Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Malaysia Battery market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Battery market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The Malaysia battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.6% over the period of 2020-2025.

The Malaysia Battery market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A., GS Yuasa Corporation, ABM Fujiya Berhad, YOKOHAMA BATTERIES SDN. BHD., Leoch Battery Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co., Ltd among others.

Scope of the Report:

The battery consists of one or more cells that facilitates the conversion of chemical energy into electricity. The batteries used to supply power to act as a primary or back-up power supply in the transportation, industrial, or commercial applications. With demand in the global transportation market increased, the market for batteries is also projected to grow. The increasing number of electrical circuits and devices in the transport industry is one of the main factors driving this growth.

Key Market Trends:

Lead-acid Battery to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, the Malaysian automotive industry contributed about MYR 40 billion or ~4% to Malaysias GDP, with a workforce exceeding 600,000. The huge share of GDP makes it the most important sector for the Malaysian economy. The automotive sector consists of 27 vehicle manufacturers.

– In 2018, the production of passenger cars and motorcycles increased to 522,392 and 465,083 units respectively, registering a growth of 13.67% and 5.59%, respectively, as compared to 2017.

– As of 2018, lead-acid battery types, such as valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) and flooded batteries, dominated the automotive market share in the country.

– Malaysia is an important contributor to automobile manufacturing in ASEAN. In 2018, Malaysian automobile manufacturers produced a total of 572,000 vehicles (passenger and commercial vehicle), with 522,392 of them being passenger cars. But Malaysias automotive manufacturing landscape is sharply divided between domestically produced vehicles and its foreign competitors.

– The increase in production has boosted the demand for the lead-acid batteries for application in SLI batteries and is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand of vehicles and the decline in the cost of batteries due to the establishment of manufacturing facilities promoted by the government incentives and policies.

– Therefore, factors such as increasing demand from the automotive sector along with the plans to set up lead-acid battery manufacturing facilities in the country are expected to drive the lead-acid battery segment during the forecast period.

