Covid-19 Updates : Infectious Disease Drug Market 2020 Excellent Growth | Global Players – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Us), Glaxosmithkline Plc (Uk)

Market Analysis: Global Infectious Disease Drug Market

Global infectious disease drugs market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 72.49 Billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 47.24 billion in the year 2018. This significant rise in market value can increases research development initiatives to launching novel therapies.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Infectious Disease market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US), ViiV Healthcare group of companies (UK), Sanofi S.A (France), Eli Lilly and Company (US) , Novartis AG (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan) and few among others.

Market Definition: Global Infectious Disease Drug Market

Infectious disease is defined as pathogenic microorganism disease caused by infectious agent such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. It can spread from one person to another healthy individual. People who have likely to developed weakened immune system, this could be due to drugs, age, or other diseases and people who they have not been vaccinated before are prone to the infections.

According to the article published in our World in Data 2016, the global burden of infectious disease was responsible for 10.0 % of causes of death in the world. It is identified that over 229.96 million patients affected with diarrhea and infectious disease. Increases of cases of prevalence rate, Advances in nutrition, antibiotics and immunization. Accelerate demanding of novel therapies and newer developments in diagnostic devices and Government initiatives in sanitization and regulations for food safety are the drivers for market growth.

Infectious Disease Drug Market Drivers :

Increases of cases of prevalence rate of infectious diseases worldwide

Advances in nutrition, antibiotics and immunization

Accelerate demanding of novel therapies and newer development in diagnostic devices

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor infections

Government initiatives programs in sanitization and regulations for food safety

Infectious Disease Drug Market Restraints :

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable.

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market.

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about asthma disease treatment.

Segmentation: Global Infectious Disease Drug Market

Infectious Disease Drug Market : By Source Type

Bacterial Diseases

Viruses Diseases

Fungus Disease

Parasites Disease

Infectious Disease Drug Market : By Disease Type

Jaundice

Leprosy

Listeria

Lyme disease

Malaria

Measles

Molluscum contagiosum

Norovirus

Pyelonephritis

Rabies

Severe acute respiratory syndrome

Sepsis

Tetanus

West Nile

Zika

Ebola disease

Others

Infectious Disease Drug Market : By Treatment

Medication

Dietary supplements

Surgery

Infectious Disease Drug Market : By Route of administration

Oral

Topical

Injectable

Infectious Disease Drug Market : By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Infectious Disease Drug Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Infectious Disease Drug Market :

On 01 May 2019, Sanofi S.A received FDA approval for Dengvaxia (Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine, Live) for the prophylaxes of dengue disease caused by dengue virus serotypes (1, 2, 3 and 4) in patient upto 9 years old. Dengvaxia also received European Commission approval for treatment of Dengue fever in European endemic areas.

On 8 April 2019, ViiV Healthcare group of companies received FDA approval for Dovato (dolutegravir and lamivudine), a fixed dose combination for the treatment of HIV-infected adults patients who have never treated by any antiretroviral drugs.

0n 13 Feb 2019, Novartis AG received the FDA approval for Egaten (triclabendazole) for the treatment of liver flukes specifically caused by fascioliasis and paragonimiasis. WHO recognized Egaten in an essential medicines lists.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Infectious Disease Drug Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Infectious Disease market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

