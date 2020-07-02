High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitors Market Rising Demand, Revenue Status and Outlook 2020 to 2026

Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitors Market Research Report is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by market players. The Research report analyzes the market status, Revenue and forecast. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and forecast 2020 to 2026.

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitors Market will research at CAGR of 16% during the Forecast Period 2020 to 2026.

The basic principle of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) Capacitor is to convert alternating Current into Direct Current by means of a converter, which transfers the Direct Current to the receiving end of the converter The converter then converts the direct current to alternating current and sends it to the receiving end of the AC system. High-voltage direct current#Back to back technology is mainly used in large capacity long-distance power transmission projects.

The prominent players are –

ABB, Eaton, KEMET, Alstom, Maxwell Technologies, Siemens, General Atomics, Vishay Intertechnology, TDK Electronics, Sieyuan Electric, Sun.King Power Electronics, RTDS Technologies, New Northeast Electric Group Power Capacitor, Lifasa

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitors Breakdown Data by Type

Plastic Film Capacitor

Ceramic Capacitor

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

Tantalum Wet Capacitor

Mica Paper Capacitor

Other

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitors Breakdown Data by Application

Energy & Power

Petrochemistry

Iron and Steel Manufacturing

Other

Key Market Trends

Energy & Power Sector Holds the Major Market Share

HVDC capacitor suffices the highest electrical and mechanical requirements in the energy and power sector; including the generation, distribution, and transmission of energy caters to diverse industries. They are used for the most diversified applications and can be operated under the most stringent environmental conditions. High voltage power capacitors enhance the transmission capacity, network stability and also contribute to a significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

The process of electricity generation undergoes various transformations, due to the limited presence of primary energy, which is directly convertible into electricity. This requires a high amount of energy that ascends the consumption, thereby, increasing the need for HVDC capacitors.

North America Holds Significant Market Share

The energy management systems market in the United States remains a major market, as residential, commercial, and industrial consumers continue to drive the adoption of HVDC capacitors, in order to enhance the transmission capacity and network stability.

The United States is currently ranked as the second-largest consumer of electricity, after China with industrial consumption remaining among the largest. Several key federal policy directives, rising energy costs, stringent regulations concerning greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing awareness about the benefits of automation, are the major factors driving the market in the United States

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitors Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data and forecasts which make the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

