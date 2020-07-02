Global Automotive Seat Heater Market Research Report 2020 Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis

According to Research Industry analysis,the global market scale of Automotive Seat Heater was 503.84 M USD in 2016. It is expected to reach 524.78 M USD by 2017 and 614.07 M USD by 2022, with the CAGR of 3.19%. Demand for Automotive Seat Heater has mainly been driven by people?s increasing demand for a comfortable style of life, etc.

Request Free Sample Report PDF with COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Forecast 2020 – 2026) @ http://researchindustry.us/report/automotive-seat-heater-market-report-2-rif/807729/request-sample

Automotive seat heater is installed in the automotive seat and can produce heat when energizing. It is composed of heater chip, wiring harness, integrated temperature control module, switches and insurance. The heater chip is usually made of carbon fiber, composite fiber or resistance wire.

Automotive seat heater can be divided into carbon fiber heater and composite fiber heater. In OEMs market, carbon fiber heater is almost replaced by composite fiber heater, for the process of carbon fiber heater is more complicated.

The major consumption regions of Automotive Seat Heater are United States, Europe, Japan and China, which accounting for about 90 % of sales market share in total. Europe is the largest sales region.

Request Table of Content, Tables and Figures @ http://researchindustry.us/report/automotive-seat-heater-market-report-2-rif/807729/toc

Major players profiled in the report include Gentherm, Kongsberg, I.G.Bauerhin, Panasonic, ACTIVline, Check Corporation, Champion, Seat Comfort Systems, Tachibana, Goldern Time, Hxbest, SET Electronics, Hengfei Electronic, Firsten, Sincer and Langech. Gentherm and Kongsberg occupied about 80% market share by revenue in 2016.

Geographically, global Automotive Seat Heater market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Gentherm

Kongsberg

I.G.Bauerhin

Panasonic

ACTIVline

Check Corporation

Champion

Seat Comfort Systems

Tachibana

Goldern Time

Hxbest

SET Electronics

Hengfei Electronic

Firsten

Sincer

Langech

Buy Now and Get Complete Report in your Inbox Now @ http://researchindustry.us/checkout?report=807729&type=single

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Composite Metal Heater

Carbon Fiber Heater

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive Seat Heater for each application, including

Normal Car

SUV

MPV

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Automotive Seat Heater from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Browse for Full Report @ http://researchindustry.us/report/automotive-seat-heater-market-report-2-rif/807729

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Get In Touch!

Research Industry

Navale ICON IT Park,

Office No. 407, 4th Floor, Mumbai Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune

Maharashtra 411041

Phone: +1 – 213-402-0440

Email – [email protected]