Global Automotive Seat Heater Market Research Report 2020 Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis

According to Research Industry analysis,the global market scale of Automotive Seat Heater was 503.84 M USD in 2016. It is expected to reach 524.78 M USD by 2017 and 614.07 M USD by 2022, with the CAGR of 3.19%. Demand for Automotive Seat Heater has mainly been driven by people?s increasing demand for a comfortable style of life, etc.
Automotive seat heater is installed in the automotive seat and can produce heat when energizing. It is composed of heater chip, wiring harness, integrated temperature control module, switches and insurance. The heater chip is usually made of carbon fiber, composite fiber or resistance wire.
Automotive seat heater can be divided into carbon fiber heater and composite fiber heater. In OEMs market, carbon fiber heater is almost replaced by composite fiber heater, for the process of carbon fiber heater is more complicated.
The major consumption regions of Automotive Seat Heater are United States, Europe, Japan and China, which accounting for about 90 % of sales market share in total. Europe is the largest sales region.
Major players profiled in the report include Gentherm, Kongsberg, I.G.Bauerhin, Panasonic, ACTIVline, Check Corporation, Champion, Seat Comfort Systems, Tachibana, Goldern Time, Hxbest, SET Electronics, Hengfei Electronic, Firsten, Sincer and Langech. Gentherm and Kongsberg occupied about 80% market share by revenue in 2016.
Geographically, global Automotive Seat Heater market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Gentherm
Kongsberg
I.G.Bauerhin
Panasonic
ACTIVline
Check Corporation
Champion
Seat Comfort Systems
Tachibana
Goldern Time
Hxbest
SET Electronics
Hengfei Electronic
Firsten
Sincer
Langech
On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into
Composite Metal Heater
Carbon Fiber Heater
For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive Seat Heater for each application, including
Normal Car
SUV
MPV
Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Automotive Seat Heater from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions
China
USA
Europe
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
South America
