Global Automotive Gear Shifter Market Research Report 2020 Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis

According to Research Industry analysis,the global automotive gear shifter market, in terms of revenue, is valued at US$ 2.8 Billion in 2016 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.06% during the period from 2016 to 2022. The major factors influencing the growth of global automotive gear shifter market are the steady development of automotive across the world.

Request Free Sample Report PDF with COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Forecast 2020 – 2026) @ http://researchindustry.us/report/automotive-gear-shifter-market-report-2-rif/241402/request-sample

Automotive gear shifter is a metal lever attached to the shift assembly in a manual transmission-equipped automobile and is used to change gears. In an automatic transmission-equipped vehicle, a similar device is known as a gear selector. A gear stick will normally be used to change gear whilst depressing the clutch pedal with the left foot to disengage the engine from the drivetrain and wheels.

Automotive gear shifter can be divided into two categories–mechanical gear shifter and electronic gear shifter. Mechanical gear shifter?s production market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 91.62% in 2017, electronic gear shifter account for 8.38%.

Request Table of Content, Tables and Figures @ http://researchindustry.us/report/automotive-gear-shifter-market-report-2-rif/241402/toc

The consumption market share of global Automotive gear shifter in passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle have been stable year by year, at 81.01% and 18.99% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 2 percent. This indicates that the segment of the Automotive gear shifter in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Automotive gear shifter market has the most promising sales prospects in passenger vehicle application.

Research Industry US center data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Automotive gear shifter revenue market, accounted for 27.74% of the total global market with a revenue of 809.3 million USD in 2017, followed by China, 26.61% with a revenue of 776.24 million USD.

Get a Good Amount of Discount or Custmization on this Report @ http://researchindustry.us/report/automotive-gear-shifter-market-report-2-rif/241402/request-customization

The global automotive gear shifter market comprises numerous players offering broad range of products. Lots of manufactures of automotive gear shifter offer a wide range of automotive gear shifter solutions to fit specific original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket requirements. The key players in the automotive gear shifter market include Kongsberg, ZF, GHSP, SL Corporation, Sila, Ficosa, Fuji Kiko, Kostal, DURA, Tokai Rika and others. Kongsberg is the largest company in the global Automotive gear shifter market, accounted for 11.55/% of the revenue market share in 2017,

Geographically, global Automotive Gear Shifter market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Kongsberg

ZF

GHSP

SL Corporation

Sila

Ficosa

Fuji Kiko

Kostal

DURA

Tokai Rika

Ningbo Gaofa

Chongqing Downwind

Nanjing Aolin

Buy Now and Get Complete Report in your Inbox Now @ http://researchindustry.us/checkout?report=241402&type=single

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Manual mode

Automatic mode

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive Gear Shifter for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Automotive Gear Shifter from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Browse for Full Report @ http://researchindustry.us/report/automotive-gear-shifter-market-report-2-rif/241402

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Get In Touch!

Research Industry

Navale ICON IT Park,

Office No. 407, 4th Floor, Mumbai Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune

Maharashtra 411041

Phone: +1 – 213-402-0440

Email – [email protected]