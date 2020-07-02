Global Automotive Fasteners Market Research Report 2020 Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis

According to Research Industry analysis,in the last several years, global market of Automotive Fasteners developed with an average growth rate of 4%-5%. In 2016, Global Automotive Fasteners production was about 6.8 million MT.

Request Free Sample Report PDF with COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Forecast 2020 – 2026) @ http://researchindustry.us/report/automotive-fasteners-market-report-2-rif/979786/request-sample

Global automotive fasteners market is derived by the production of automotive. In the last several years, the automotive industry has developed rapidly. In 2016, the global automotive production was nearly 95 million units.

Automotive fasteners are a collection of products that are used in automotive and vehicle assembly. They are usually designed for specific models of vehicles.

Request Table of Content, Tables and Figures @ http://researchindustry.us/report/automotive-fasteners-market-report-2-rif/979786/toc

The classification of Automotive Fasteners includes Threaded Fasteners, Non-Threaded Fasteners, and the consumption proportion of Non-Threaded Fasteners in 2016 was about 82%.

Automotive Fasteners was widely used in Automotive OEM and Aftermarket. The largest application of Automotive Fasteners was Automotive OEM, and the sales volume in 2016 was 5.34 million MT.

Europe region was the largest consumption region of Automotive Fasteners, with a consumption market share nearly 24% in 2016. North America was the second largest consumer of Automotive Fasteners, enjoying consumption market share nearly 19.5% in 2016.

Buy Now and Get Complete Report in your Inbox Now @ http://researchindustry.us/checkout?report=979786&type=single

Market competition is intense, the market concentration is relatively low, W?rth, ITW, Araymond, Nedschroef, KAMAX, Fontana Gruppo, Aoyama and Agrati Group are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Get In Touch!

Research Industry

Navale ICON IT Park,

Office No. 407, 4th Floor, Mumbai Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune

Maharashtra 411041

Phone: +1 – 213-402-0440

Email – [email protected]