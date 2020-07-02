Covid-19 Updates : Fractional Flow Reserve Market 2020 Comprehensive Study | Global Players – Abbott., Boston Scientific Corporation, Acist Medical Systems., Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Today’s businesses call for the highly focused, comprehensive and detail-oriented information about the market so that they get a clear idea about the market landscape. The Fractional Flow Reserve market research report is generated with a combination of detailed industry insights, and use of latest tools and technology. The study of this market research report covers a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is targeted based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness. The Fractional Flow Reserve market research report plays a key role in developing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion.

Market Analysis: Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market

Global fractional flow reserve market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 1479.60 million by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 16.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increasing ageing population, rising cases of cardiovascular disease coupled with increasing prevalence of diabetes amongst people.

Key Market Competitors: Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the fractional flow reserve market are Abbott., Boston Scientific Corporation, ACIST Medical Systems., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Opsens, HeartFlow, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Pie Medical Imaging., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., HeartFlow, Inc., CathWorks, Medis medical imaging systems bv, Medtronic and GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY amongst others.

Market Definition: Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market

Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is a procedure that is based on guide-wire which can appropriately measure the blood pressure and flow via specific part of the coronary artery. A standard diagnostic catheter at the time of a coronary angiogram, which is also known as cardiac catheterization, is used to perform the fractional flow reserve procedure. FFR is useful in determining whether or not to opt for angioplasty or stenting on blockages in blood vessels.

Fractional Flow Reserve Market Drivers :

Increasing ageing population would foster the growth of this market, as old people are more prone to diseases such as diabetes, CAD etc.

Technological advancements and the rising expenditure in R&D activities for the development of advanced FFR equipment’s would boost the growth of this market

Rise in the prevalence of cardio vascular diseases, with common occurrence of patients with high blood pressure and coronary artery diseases

Increase in the prevalence of diabetes amongst people due to growing consumption of junk food, fast food and sweets

Introduction of new and innovative devices in FFR would stimulate the growth of this market

Cost benefit arising from the use of FFR and the positive reimbursement scenario accelerates the growth of this market

Fractional Flow Reserve Market Restraints :

Occurrence of error in the predictions of FFR hinders the growth of this market.

Resistance from traditional cardiologists to adopt FFR

Segmentation: Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market

Fractional Flow Reserve Market : By Technology

Invasive Monitoring

Non-Invasive Monitoring

Fractional Flow Reserve Market : By Application

Cardiology

Multi-Vessel Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Single-Vessel Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Fractional Flow Reserve Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Fractional Flow Reserve Market:

In January 2017, Abbott purchased the shares of St. Jude Medical, Inc., one of the leading players in cardiovascular and neuromodulation products including FFR catheters. Abbott will become a leader in the healthcare market with this acquisition expanding its product range, diversifying its product line and culture into an integrated one. Abbott with this acquisition would also become a key leader in cardiovascular products and in FFR products.

In August 2017, HeartFlow Inc. entered into an affirmative agreement with Royal Phillips, where in they both would collaborate with the main aim to improvise the diagnosis and treatments of those who are suffering with CAD diseases. Under this agreement, Royal Phillips would extensively promote the use of “HeartFlow FFRct Analysis” along with the promotion of its own advanced FFR catheters for scanning and evaluation of the coronary arteries of patients. With this integration, there would be significant improvements in the treatment of CAD diseases using FFR technology.

Competitive Analysis: Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market

Global fractional flow reserve market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fractional flow reserve market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market

