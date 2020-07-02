Covid-19 Updates : Electrophysiology Devices Market 2020 will Generate Massive Revenue | Global Players – Medtronic; Boston Scientific Corporation; Abbott; Biosense Webster, Inc

Today’s businesses call for the highly focused, comprehensive and detail-oriented information about the market so that they get a clear idea about the market landscape. The Electrophysiology Devices market research report is generated with a combination of detailed industry insights, and use of latest tools and technology. The study of this market research report covers a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is targeted based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness. The Electrophysiology Devices market research report plays a key role in developing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion.

Market Analysis: Global Electrophysiology Devices Market

Global electrophysiology devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 12.86 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demands for these devices from the variety of developing regions of the world.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electrophysiology devices market are Medtronic; Boston Scientific Corporation; Abbott; Biosense Webster, Inc; Biotronik; General Electric Company; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; MicroPort Scientific Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION; CardioFocus; Stereotaxis, Inc.; Molecular Devices, LLC among others.

Market Definition: Global Electrophysiology Devices Market

Electrophysiology devices are the medical devices utilized in the electrophysiology diagnostic and treatment procedures. Electrophysiology is carried out for the assessment of an individual’s condition of the heart, helping physician’s identify arrhythmia or vulnerable heartbeats. These devices vary in functionalities and components with each different device providing individual benefits.

Electrophysiology Devices Market Drivers :

Increasing incidences of arrhythmia in the global population; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing levels of ageing population worldwide; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Innovations in technology and advanced levels of product offerings also acts as a market driver

Lack in the availability of effective pharmaceutical treatments for the various applicable indications can also accelerate this market growth

Electrophysiology Devices Market Restraints :

Concerns regarding stiff levels of competition resulting in competitive pricing pressure; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulatory compliances regarding the product approval and development; restricts the market growth

Absence of reimbursement scenarios helping in the adoption of these devices also hampers the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Electrophysiology Devices Market

Electrophysiology Devices Market : By Application

Treatment Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Electrophysiology (EP) Mapping & Imaging Systems

Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM)

Others

Electrophysiology Devices Market : By Indication

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Supraventricular Tachycardia

Atrioventricular Nodal Re-Entry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Bradycardia

Others

Electrophysiology Devices Market : By End-Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Electrophysiology Devices Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Electrophysiology Devices Market :

In January 2019, Medtronic announced that they had agreed to acquire EPIX Therapeutics, Inc. dealing in the designing of ablation systems for patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmias, along with atrial fibrillation. This acquisition will significantly enhance the portfolio of Medtronic for cardiac ablation devices

In June 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they had agreed to acquire EPD Solutions, dealing in the development of novel systems for image-guided cardiac arrhythmia. This acquisition will help enhance the portfolio of Philips’ interventional imaging systems and associated devices helping enhance their profits in the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global electrophysiology devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electrophysiology devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

