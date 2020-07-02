Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast up to 2026

The global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, Demand, Revenue and Forecast till 2026. The report focuses on key companies in the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals industry, market segments, competition, and the growth drivers, constraints and SWOT analysis. This report focuses on Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level.

The prominent players are

Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Curium Pharmaceuticals, Nordion, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus, GE Healthcare, China Isotope & Radiation, Jubilant Pharma, Eli Lilly, Novartis, SIEMENS, Dongcheng, Navidea

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Breakdown Data by Type

Tc-99m

F-18

Other

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Breakdown Data by Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

Cardiology Sub-segment Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

The major factor driving the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases over the world. According to the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, 17.9 million people died from CVDs. SPECT, which stands for single photon emission computed tomography, is a non-invasive procedure that can accurately identify areas of abnormal myocardial perfusion. It is also used to determine the functional capacity of the heart muscle and is able to separate living tissue from an irreversibly damaged tissue. This diagnostic procedure helps physicians find out if there are blockages in the coronary (heart) arteries, as well as to determine if the patient should undergo a coronary angiogram. In SPECT, cardiac-specific radiopharmaceuticals, such as 99mTc-tetrofosmin (Myoview, GE healthcare), 99mTc-sestamibi (Cardiolite, Bristol-Myers Squibb), or Thallium-201 chloride are administered. Hence, factors, such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements in the field of diagnostics, are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and contrast media market, with the United States accounting for the major contributor to the market. The US diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and contrast media market is anticipated to continue its expansion over the forecast period. The first gadolinium-based contrast agent was approved in the United States. Four agents were approved in the United States in the past decade, and they have set a string trend in the industry to continue to find more efficient, accurate, and safe agents

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals offered by top players in the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets-the report analyzes the markets for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals across various regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team