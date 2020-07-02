Diabetic Foot Insoles Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

The global Diabetic Foot Insoles Market will grow by US$ 8,795 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.5% in the given forecast period.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Diabetic Foot Insoles Market Size By Type (Polyethylene Foams, EVAs, MCR), By Application (Medical, Sports & Athletics), By End-User (Men, women), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

Diabetic footwear is specially designed footwear that offer protection for diabetic feet and reduce the risk of skin breakdown caused by poor circulation, neuropathy, and foot deformities. The diabetic footwear comes with variety of features such as non-binding uppers, stretchable uppers, orthotic support, extra depth design for pressure free fit, deep-toe-box, functional soles, and others. Diabetic footwear is biomechanically engineered and are often used by athletes and regular people suffering from foot deformities caused by diabetes.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is an increase in diabetic cases. The number of diabetic cases has increased tremendously in the recent past. Tailor-made orthotics have clinically proven advantages over prefabricated ones in terms of better pain management and comfort. There is an increasing demand for 3D printed orthotics among end users. These are thinner as compared to traditional ones, with increased gait efficiency and proprioception, which is boosting market growth.

The global Diabetic Foot Insoles market is segregated on the basis of Type as Polyethylene Foams, EVAs, MCR, and Others. Based on Application the global Diabetic Foot Insoles market is segmented in Medical and Sports & Athletics. Based on End-User the global Diabetic Foot Insoles market is segmented in Men and women.

The global Diabetic Foot Insoles market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Diabetic Foot Insoles market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Propet USA, OrthoFeet, Dr. Scholl, Pedorthic Technology Limited (Biosoft), Ayboard, Uni-Sole, Pedors, DARCO, Atlantic Footcare Inc., and others are among the major players in the global Diabetic Foot Insoles market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Diabetic Foot Insoles Market has been segmented as below:

Diabetic Foot Insoles Market, By Type

Polyethylene Foams

EVAs

MCR

Others

Diabetic Foot Insoles Market, By Application

Medical

Sports & Athletics

Diabetic Foot Insoles Market, By End-User

Men

women

Diabetic Foot Insoles Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Diabetic Foot Insoles Market, By Company

Propet USA

OrthoFeet

Dr. Scholl

Pedorthic Technology Limited (Biosoft)

Ayboard

Uni-Sole

Pedors

DARCO

Atlantic Footcare Inc.

The report covers:

Global Diabetic Foot Insoles market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Diabetic Foot Insoles market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Diabetic Foot Insoles market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Diabetic Foot Insoles market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Diabetic Foot Insoles market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Propet USA, OrthoFeet, Dr. Scholl, Pedorthic Technology Limited (Biosoft), Ayboard, Uni-Sole, Pedors, DARCO, Atlantic Footcare Inc., and others.

