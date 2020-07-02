Dermatology OTC Medications Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are medicines sold directly to a consumer without a prescription from a healthcare professional, as opposed to prescription drugs, which may be sold only to consumers possessing a valid prescription. In many countries, OTC drugs are selected by a regulatory agency to ensure that they contain ingredients that are safe and effective when used without a physician’s care. OTC drugs are usually regulated according to their active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) rather than final products. By regulating APIs instead of specific drug formulations, governments allow manufacturers the freedom to formulate ingredients, or combinations of ingredients, into proprietary mixtures.

The dermatology OTC medications market is anticipated to grow due to increasing incidences and awareness of cardiovascular diseases in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, changing lifestyle, increased smoking, rising prevalence of strokes, and increasing technological advancements in the medical devices industry is expected to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Bayer AG

2. Aurobindo Pharma

3. Cipla Inc.

4. Galderma

5. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

6. Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7. Mylan N.V

8. Novartis AG

9. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

The dermatology OTC medications market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type the market is segmented as external use and oral. On the basis of application the market is categorized as hospitals, drug store and others.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Dermatology OTC Medications Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Dermatology OTC Medications Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Dermatology OTC Medications Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Dermatology OTC Medications Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Dermatology OTC Medications Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

