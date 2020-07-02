Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

The Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 12.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7% in the given forecast period.

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

Browse Full Report From here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/dental-implants-and-prosthetics-market

The Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market is segmented on the lines of its Product, Material and regional. Basis of product is segmented into Dental Implants and Dental Prosthetics. Based on material it covers Metals, Polymers, Ceramics and Biomaterials. The Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

These medical devices are ordinarily used during tooth replacement procedures. Generally, an implant contains of a titanium-based cylinder and extra medicine, corresponding to crown/cap.

The major driving factors of Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market are as follows:

Growth in dental touristy

Increase in prevalence of dental diseases

Rise in consumption of tobacco and alcohol

Increased demand for dental medicine worldwide

The major restraining factors of Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market are as follows:

High value of dental merchandise

Restricted compensation

Dearth of skilled professionals

The Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market has been segmented as below:

By Product:

Dental Implants Root-form Dental Implants Plate-form Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics Crowns Bridges 3-Unit Bridges 4-Unit Bridges Maryland Bridges Cantilever Bridges Dentures Complete Dentures Partial Dentures Abutments Temporary Abutments Definitive Abutments Veneers Inlays & Onlay



By Materials:

Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

Biomaterials

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Ivoclar Vivadent AG, OSSTEM IMPLANT CO. LTD., Merz Dental GmbH, Bicon LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., and the Straumann Group. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments

Reasons to Buy this Report:

1) Obtain the most up to date information available on all Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market.

2) Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

3) Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market.

4) Assess your competitor’s refining portfolio and its evolution.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/dental-implants-and-prosthetics-market

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Markets Covered

1.3 Stakeholders Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation and Data Triangulation

2.3 Research Assumptions Report Summary Market Overview Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Analysis, By Product

5.1 Dental Implants

5.1.1 Root-form Dental Implants

5.1.2 Plate-form Dental Implants

5.2 Dental Prosthetics

5.2.1 Crowns

5.2.2 Bridges

5.2.2.1 3-Unit Bridges

5.2.2.2 4-Unit Bridges

5.2.2.3 Maryland Bridges

5.2.2.4 Cantilever Bridges

5.2.3 Dentures

5.2.3.1 Complete Dentures

5.2.3.2 Partial Dentures

5.2.4 Abutments

5.2.4.1 Temporary Abutments

5.2.4.2 Definitive Abutments

5.2.5 Veneers

5.2.6 Inlays & Onlay

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Analysis, By Material Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Analysis, By Region

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4 Rest of the World Competitive Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.2 New Product Launches

8.3 Acquisitions

8.4 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

8.5 Expansions Company Profiles

9.1 Avinent Implant System

9.2 Adin Dental Implant Systems

9.3 Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

9.4 Institut Straumann AG

9.5 Danaher Corporation

9.6 Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

9.7 Bicon, LLC

9.8 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

9.9 Henry Schein, Inc.

9.10 DIO Corporation

9.11 Thommen Medical AG

9.12 Southern Implants

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Electric Dental Handpiece Market Growth Rate of 6.5% Between 2018 and 2024

Endodontic File Market is Expected to Exceed US$ 1.5 Billion by 2024

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/