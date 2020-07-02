Covid-19 Updates : Dental Digital X-Ray Market 2020 Excellent Growth | Global Players – Danaher, Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Oy , Vatech , Led Apteryx Inc.

Today’s businesses call for the highly focused, comprehensive and detail-oriented information about the market so that they get a clear idea about the market landscape. The Dental Digital X-Ray market research report is generated with a combination of detailed industry insights, and use of latest tools and technology. The study of this market research report covers a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is targeted based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness. The Dental Digital X-Ray market research report plays a key role in developing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion.

Market Analysis: Global Dental Digital X-ray Market

The Global Dental Digital X-ray Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2,791.18 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5,428.32 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and prevalence of demand of Dental digital X-Ray in these populations. Continuous increase of oral cancer and the dental cavity in children also rising the demand of using advanced treatments in dentistry.

Key Market Competitors: Global Dental Digital X-ray Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the dental digital x-ray market are Danaher, Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Oy , Vatech , LED Apteryx Inc., The Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd., Midmark Corporation , Air Techniques, Inc., and CEFLA s.c., KaVo Dental., SUNI, SOREDEX, DEXIS, ONEX.

Market Definition: Global Dental Digital X-ray Market

Dental digital X-Ray can be done for diagnosis of disorders and diseases of oral and teeth. Teeth and bone absorb X-rays and form an image. It passes easily through gums and cheeks as these are softer tissues. Dental digital X-Ray is able to detect abnormalities accurately which are not visible by conventional routine dental examination. This x-ray equipment is intended for a number of applications for example tooth roots glancing, cavities detection, checking status of a developing tooth and abnormal bone or teeth densities.

Dental Digital X-ray Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population has increased the demand for these instruments as these population usually suffer from dental problems

Increasing number of dental problems has increased the demand for these instruments

Requires less diagnosis time and a cost saving process

Constant innovations and advancements in the industry will act as a major market driver like use of Cone-Beam Computed Tomography

Dental Digital X-ray Market Restraints:

High cost of Digital X-Ray instruments is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of trained professionals that can utilize completely these instruments is also acting as a major market restraint

Complex government regulation and lack of reimbursement

Segmentation: Global Dental Digital X-ray Market

Dental Digital X-ray Market : By Product

Digital X-Ray Systems

Analog X-Ray Systems

Dental Digital X-ray Market : By Type

Extraoral X-Ray Systems

Intraoral X-Ray Systems

Hybrid X-Ray Systems

Dental Digital X-ray Market : By Application

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Forensic

Dental Digital X-ray Market : By End-User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories



Dental Digital X-ray Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Dental Digital X-ray Market:

In September, 2017, Medical Imaging acquired by Systems Alpha Imaging. This acquisition will help System Alpha Imaging in the enhancement of their diagnostic imaging equipment sales and service capabilities in the Mid-Atlantic region.

In February 2016, Dentsply International (U.S.) and Sirona Dental Inc. (U.S.) were merged and formed Dentsply Sirona . This partnership will form a joined company which will be the most diversified manufacturers of professional dental products and technologies.

Competitive Analysis: Global Dental Digital X-ray Market

The global dental digital x-ray market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental digital x-ray market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

