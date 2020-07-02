Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report

– The total CTCL incident population in the seven major markets was estimated to be 8541 cases in 2017.

– The higher CTCL incident cases in the United States was 3,312 incident cases in 2017.

– CTCL affects males more as compared to females.

Key benefits of the report

1. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma epidemiology and Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market.

Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma Treatment helps in reducing symptoms, risk of complications, and exacerbations among persons with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. The primary purpose of treatment is to improve a patient’s quality of life. Several factors determine a patient’s treatment plan, including the person’s general health, age and the stage of the disease. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma treatment option depends on the severity of the disease or the stage of cancer and whether the disease involves the lymph nodes, the blood or other organs in the body, type and extent of skin lesions present (patches, plaques or tumors), number of Sézary cells in the blood and transformation to large cell type or folliculotropic (involving the hair follicles).

The FDA approved drugs include: Istodax (romidepsin), Valchlor (mechlorethamine), Uvadex (methoxsalen), Targretin (bexarotene), Potelegio (Mogamulizumab) and Zolinza (vorinostat). Valchlor (mechlorethamine) is the first FDA approved formulation of mechlorethamine available for the patients with stage IA and IB mycosis fungoides-type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. SGX301

2. EDO-S101

3. Resminostat

4. Remetinostat

And many others

The key players in Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market are:

1. Soligenix

2. MundiPharma

3. 4SC AG

4. Medivir AB

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance

3. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma Disease Background and Overview

4. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Incident Population of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma in 7MM

6. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma

6.1. United States

6.2. EU5 Countries

6.3. Germany

6.4. France

6.5. Italy

6.6. Spain

6.7. The United Kingdom

6.8. Japan

7. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8. Unmet Needs

9. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma Marketed Drugs

9.1. Istodax (Romidepsin): Celgene Corporation

9.2. Potelegio (Mogamulizumab): Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co, Ltd.

9.3. Valchlor/ Ledaga (Mechlorethamine): Actelion

9.4. Uvadex (Methoxsalen): Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

9.5. Targretin (Bexarotene): Eisai Co., Ltd.

9.6. Zolinza (Vorinostat): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

9.7. Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin): Seattle Genetics

10. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma Emerging Therapies

10.1. Phase-III Drugs Analysis – Monoclonal Antibodies and Photodynamic Therapy

10.2. Phase-II Drugs Analysis – Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors

10.3. SGX301: Soligenix

10.4. EDO-S101: MundiPharma

10.5. Resminostat: 4SC AG

10.6. Remetinostat: Medivir AB

11. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma 7 Major Market Analysis

12. The United States Market Outlook

12.1.United States Market Size

13. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

13.1.Germany

13.2. France

13.3. Italy

13.4. Spain

13.5.United Kingdom

13.6.Japan

14. Market Drivers

15. Market Barriers

16. Appendix

17. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma Report Methodology

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight