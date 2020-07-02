Cryogenic Insulation Media Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) expands by 600 times when it is transformed from a liquid to a gaseous state. Volume is an important economic and technical aspect when it comes to transporting or storing this raw material. The gas will only maintain it’s a liquid state at a constant temperature of less than -163 °C. Therefore, the high-quality and dependable insulation of pipelines, processing plants, transport and storage vessels is therefore a vital part of the Cryogenic Insulation business.

The Global Cryogenic Insulation Media market is expected to exceed more than US$ 4.41 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.3% in the given forecast period.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Cryogenic Insulation Media Market Size By Application (LNG, Oil & Gas, Chemicals), By Type (PU, Cellular Glass, Polystyrene, Fiberglass, Perlite), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

With the rising focus on thermal isolation, the use of cryogenics and low temperature refrigeration is taking more and more significant role for Cryogenic Insulation Media In the recent times, it has become prominent due to the increasing awareness and its versatility in application. It has become a major requirement throughout industries, cryogenic liquids must be stored, handled and transferred from one point to another driving expansion of Cryogenic Insulation Media market.

The global Cryogenic Insulation Media market is segregated on the basis of Application as LNG, OIl & Gas, Chemicals, and Others. Based on Type the global Cryogenic Insulation Media market is segmented in PU, Cellular Glass, Polystyrene, Fiberglass, and Perlite.

The global Cryogenic Insulation Media market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Cryogenic Insulation Media market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Rochling Group, Johns Manville Inc., Dunmore Corporation, Pittsburgh Corning Corporation, Imerys Minerals, Aspen Aerogels, Isover (Saint Gobain), Hertel, and others are among the major players in the global Cryogenic Insulation Media market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Cryogenic Insulation Media Market has been segmented as below:

Cryogenic Insulation Media Market, By Application

LNG

OIl & Gas

Chemicals

Others

Cryogenic Insulation Media Market, By Type

PU

Cellular Glass

Polystyrene

Fiberglass

Perlite

Cryogenic Insulation Media Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Cryogenic Insulation Media Market, By Company

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Rochling Group

Johns Manville Inc.

Dunmore Corporation

Pittsburgh Corning Corporation

Imerys Minerals

Aspen Aerogels

Isover (Saint Gobain)

Hertel

The report covers:

Global Cryogenic Insulation Media market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Cryogenic Insulation Media market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Cryogenic Insulation Media market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Cryogenic Insulation Media market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Cryogenic Insulation Media market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Rochling Group, Johns Manville Inc., Dunmore Corporation, Pittsburgh Corning Corporation, Imerys Minerals, Aspen Aerogels, Isover (Saint Gobain), Hertel, and others.

