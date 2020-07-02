COVID 19 Impact Analysis on Healthcare Analytics Market – Insights on Strategies of Key Players

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Healthcare Analytics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030”, In the coming years, the market size is forecast to grow significantly, as a result of the increasing adoption of electronic medical records (EMR), investments in healthcare information technology (HIT), demand to reduce the expenditure on healthcare, need to enhance patient outcomes, and usage of big data in the domain.

Software, services, and hardware are the various offerings of the players in the industry. Among these, services occupy the largest healthcare analytics market share, and they would also experience progress at the highest CAGR in the near future. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of HIT solutions, which raise the requirement for various services. Analysis in the sector can be prescriptive, descriptive or predictive, among which descriptive analytics presently dominates the industry, as without the first, the latter two processes cannot be always fruitful.

North America is currently the largest healthcare analytics market, as a result of the surging usage of EMRs. This has led to an increase in the medical data volume, which is, in turn, creating the need for effective analysis solutions. Additionally, in the region, a large number of IT firms operate, regulations are being implemented to make healthcare affordable and ensure the use of HIT solutions, and the government is offering support for population health management, personalized medicine, and value-based reimbursements. In future, Asia-Pacific (APAC) would observe the fastest industry growth due to the increasing research and development activities.

