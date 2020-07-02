Covid-19 Updates : Aromatherapy Market 2020 will Generate Massive Revenue | Global Players – Young Living Essential Oils (Us), Dōterra (Us), Mountain Rose Herbs (Us), Edens Garden (Usa)

Today’s businesses call for the highly focused, comprehensive and detail-oriented information about the market so that they get a clear idea about the market landscape. The Aromatherapy market research report is generated with a combination of detailed industry insights, and use of latest tools and technology. The study of this market research report covers a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is targeted based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness. The Aromatherapy market research report plays a key role in developing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion.

Market Analysis: Global Aromatherapy Market

Global Aromatherapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.57 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing popularity of aromatherapy.

Key Market Competitors: Global Aromatherapy Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the aromatherapy market are Young Living Essential Oils (US), dōTERRA (US), MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS (US), Edens Garden (USA), Frontier Co-op. (Europe), Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC (USA), PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS (US), Starwest Botanicals (US), Hopewell Essential Oils, North American Herb and Spice (USA), Nu Skin (US), Air Aroma (USA), Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (Japan), ZIJA INTERNATIONAL. ALL (US), G. Baldwin & Co. (UK), Ouwave Aroma Tech (shenzhen) CO. Ltd (China), Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd (Japan), Infocom Network Limited (India), ecoplanet (India), artnaturals (USA) and others.

Market Definition: Global Aromatherapy Market

Aromatherapy uses aromatic oils, and other aroma compounds for improving psychological or physical well-being. It is increasingly being used in homes such as relaxation and sleep, mood enhancement, cold and flu relief, and pain relief.

In US There is no certification for aromatherapists. However, there are over 2,000 clinical aromatherapists who prescribe aromatherapy for all kinds of ailments, including acne, fungus, asthma, allergies, and constipation.

Aromatherapy Market Drivers :

Growing Trend of Essential Oils Adoption, act as market driver.

Increasing Sales of Essential Oils for Home Usage, act as market driver.

Aromatherapy Market Restraints :

Side effects associated with aromatherapy, this effect as market restraints.

Stringent regulatory environment, this effect as market restraints.

Segmentation: Global Aromatherapy Market

Aromatherapy Market : By Product Type

Consumables

Equipment

Aromatherapy Market : By Mode of delivery

Topical Application

Direct Inhalation

Aerial Diffusion

Aromatherapy Market : By Application

Relaxation

Insomnia

Pain Management

Scar Management

Skin & Hair Care

Cold & Cough

Aromatherapy Market : By Distribution Channel

DTC

Retail

E-commerce

B2B

Aromatherapy Market : By End User

Home Use

Spa & Wellness Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Yoga & Meditation Centers

Aromatherapy Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Plant Therapy Essential Oils announced that they have launched an exclusive and limited edition of Mother’s Day set, Dear Mom set. This set includes various products that complete the need of mothers, for relaxing and unwinding.

In May 2017, Young Living Essential Oils made non-cash acquisition of Life Matters LLC, a wellness company. Both the companies are based in the direct selling industry and share common goals, culture and mission.

Competitive Analysis: Global Aromatherapy Market

Global aromatherapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aromatherapy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

