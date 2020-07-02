Antiseptic Products Market Research Report 2020 Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis

According to Research Industry analysis,according to the report, the global antiseptic and disinfectant market accounted for USD 5.55 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 8.10 by 2021, growing at a CAGR of around 6.7% between 2016 and 2021.

Disinfectants are chemical substances that are used to kill the pathogenic microorganism in or on the surface of objects. Disinfectants mainly act by disruption of cell membranes and denaturation of proteins and enzymes of the cell. These chemical agents are very effective against vegetative gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, mycobacteria, and viruses. For example, Lysol a phenol compound is used as a general disinfectant for domestic or hospital use like disinfection of floors, bathrooms, washbasins, organic waste such as sputum, faeces, urine, etc.

On the basis of type, the global market for antiseptics and disinfectants is bifurcated into six types: alcohols and aldehydes, phenols and derivatives, bigunaides and amides, quaternary ammonium compounds, iodine compounds and others. In terms of revenue, alcohols and aledhydes accounted for approximately above 35% of total antiseptics and disinfectants, market. Alcohols and aldehydes had the largest share of the market, worth USD 1.5 billion in 2011 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

In the end-user segment, institutional segment dominates the global antiseptic and disinfectant market. Globally, approximately more than 50% of the antiseptic and disinfectant market has been captured by institutional end-user segment. This growth is mainly attributed due to the presence of a large number of hospitals coupled with an increase in the number of medical professionals across the globe. Hospitals and healthcare segment is expected to experience significant growth within the forecast period due to the outbreak of infectious diseases such as swine flu and avian flu which has triggered the use of antiseptics and disinfectants products market in developing countries. Domestic use of antiseptics and disinfectant is also expected to experience significant growth due to increasing public awareness regarding the potential dangers of microbial infection infections.

Europe was a leading region for global antiseptic and disinfectant market in 2015. The region is expected to witness growth on account of rising healthcare expenditure in Norway, Denmark, and other European countries. From last decade, there is marked increased in the domestic use of antiseptic and disinfectant in this region due to increasing awareness about pandemic diseases such as spreading flu and viral infections.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest regional segment for the natural antiseptics market within the forecast period due to the wide spread of Ayurveda in this region. Asia Pacific accounted for a leading market of the global antiseptics and disinfectant market in 2015 in terms of growth. The growing number of medical sector coupled along with literacy rate mainly in China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand is driving the antiseptic and disinfectant market in this region. In addition, rising awareness towards personal care and maintaining hygiene in emerging economies of China and India is expected to augment the market growth of antiseptics and disinfectant market in this region in the near future.

Geographically, global Antiseptic Products market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

METREX

STERIS Corporation

3M

Reckitt Benckiser

Ecolab

Reynolds American

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive

DuPont Medical Chemical

Johnson & Johnson

Sage Products LLC

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Alcohols & Aldehydes & Oxidizing Agents

Biguanides & Amides & Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Phenol & Derivatives

Silver and Iodine Compounds

Others

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Antiseptic Products for each application, including

Hospital

Laboratories

In-house

Others

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Antiseptic Products from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

