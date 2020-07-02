Analog Timer Market Research Report 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

According to Research Industry analysis,global Analog Timer Market will reach 1096.2 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 3.46%,the global Analog Timer market is valued at 924.7 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1096.2 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.46% during 2017-2022.

A timer is a specialized type of clock for measuring time intervals. Analog Timer is a timer in which the time control can be realized easily by a simple dial setting.

Analog Timer can be divided into three categories: DIN rail mount type, panel mount type and plug-in mount type. Plug-in mount type accounted for the highest proportion in the production market, with a figure of 39.56% in 2017, followed by DIN rail mount type, account for 32.58% and panel mount type account for 27.86%.

The consumption market share of global Analog Timer in industrial devices, lighting system and others have been stable year by year, at 58.44%, 32.70% and 8.86% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 3 percent. This indicates that the segment of the Analog Timer in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Analog Timer market has the most promising sales prospects in industrial device.

Research Industry US center data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Analog Timer revenue market, accounted for 31.94% of the total global market with a revenue of 295.4 million USD in 2017, followed by North America, 31.66% with a revenue of 292.8 million USD.

Intermatic is the largest company in the global Analog Timer market, accounted for 7.73/% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Legrand and Theben Group, accounted for 4.94% and 4.15% of the revenue market share in 2017. In the next few years, Analog Timer industry will still be strong business competition. Sales of Analog Timer have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

Geographically, global Analog Timer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Intermatic

Legrand

ThebenGroup

Panasonic

Omron

Orbis Technology Electric S.A.

Hager

IDEC

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Carlo Gavazzi

Autonics Corporation

IMO Precision Controls

Marsh Bellofram

Crouzet

Alion

SELEC Controls Pvt. Ltd.

KACON

Ascon Tecnologic

SiselEngineeringInc.

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

DINRailMount

PanelMount

Plug-inMount

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Analog Timer for each application, including

Industrial Devices

Lighting System

Others

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Analog Timer from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

