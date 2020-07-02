Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market Global Insights and Trends 2020 to 2026

The global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, Demand, Revenue and Forecast till 2026. The report focuses on key companies in the global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants industry, market segments, competition, and the Growth drivers, constraints and SWOT analysis. This report focuses on Alcohol-Based Disinfectants volume and value at the global level, regional level and 3M Company, DowDuPont, Ecolab Inc, and Johnson & Johnson at these company level

The global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants market is valued at US$ 1792.4 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 2312.5 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026

Alcohols are often used as solvents for certain disinfectants and have a synergistic effect. The usual concentration is 75%.

The most commonly used alcohol disinfectants are ethanol and isopropanol, which coagulate proteins and cause the death of microorganisms. They are intermediate disinfectants that kill bacteria and destroy most lipophilic viruses, such as herpes simplex virus and hepatitis B. Virus, human immunodeficiency virus, etc. In 2019, the market size of Alcohol-Based Disinfectants is 1890 million US$ and it will reach 2710 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019

Top Companies : 3M Company, DowDuPont, Ecolab Inc., BODE Chemie GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser

Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Breakdown Data by Type :-

Methyl Alcohol

Ethyl Alcohol

Isopropyl Alcohol

N-Propyl Alcohol

Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Breakdown Data by Application :-

Hand Sanitizers

Clinical Surfaces

Clinical Devices

Other Applications

Hand Sanitizers witnessing massive increase in demand; trend to continue into the coming few years. The stellar performance is an outcome of growing awareness regarding diseases and infections contracted by unclean hands

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market in these regions, from 2020 to 2026 (forecast), covering:- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa

COVID-19 and Other Viral Epidemics to affect Growth in Global Alcohol-based Disinfectants Market

It is important to note here that a demand for disinfectants like this has never been seen before. Over the last couple of years a number of epidemics have been observed. From Nipah and Ebola outbreaks in the past to the Coronavirus pandemic today, all direct the society to take better care and shield themselves against potential viral infections, which can sometimes be fatal. And, as noted in the case of battling COVID-19, disinfectants that are alcohol-based play a crucial role

