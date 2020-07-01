Wealth Management Platform Market 2020 Research by Business Analysis, Growth Strategy and Industry Development to 2026

The Wealth Management Platform Market is segmented on the lines of its advisory model, business function, deployment model, end user and regional. Based on advisory model is segmented into Human advisory, Robo advisory and Hybrid. Based on business function is segmented into Financial advice management, Portfolio, accounting, and trading management, Performance management, Risk and compliance management, Reporting and Others. Based on deployment model is segmented into Cloud and On-premises. Based on end user is segmented into Banks, Investment management firms, Trading and exchange firms, Brokerage firms and Others. The Wealth Management Platform Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Wealth Management Platform Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Wealth Management Platform Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 3.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 13% in the given forecast period.

The constant growth in the number of overall HNWIs, compliance with stringent industry regulations and digitalization, and process automation are anticipated to be the main factors in fuelling the rise of the wealth management platform market. Nevertheless, a higher dependency on the traditional methods is anticipated to act as a main restraining factor for the increase in the market.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report SS&C, Fiserv, Broadridge, FIS, Profile Software, Temenos, SEI Investments Company, Investedge, Finantix, Comarch, Objectway and Dorsum. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Wealth Management Platform Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Wealth Management Platform Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Wealth Management Platform Market are as follows:

Constant Rise in Global HNWIs

Compliance with Stringent Industry Regulations

The major restraining factors of Wealth Management Platform Market are as follows:

Higher Dependency on Traditional Methods

The major opportunities factor of Wealth Management Platform Market are as follows:

Rising Innovations in the Fintech Industry

Adoption of Blockchain and AI in the Wealth Management Platform Market

The major challenges factor of Wealth Management Platform Market are as follows:

Lack of Awareness About Wealth Management Solutions and Inadequate Technical Expertise Among Enterprise Professionals

The Wealth Management Platform Market has been segmented as below:

The Wealth Management Platform Market is segmented on the Basis of Business Function analysis, Advisory Model analysis, Deployment Model analysis, End-User Industry analysis and Regional Analysis. By Business Function analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Financial advice management, Portfolio, accounting, and trading management, Performance management, Risk and compliance management, Reporting and Others (billing and benchmarking).

By Advisory Model analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Human advisory, Robo advisory and Hybrid. By Deployment Model analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Cloud and On-premises. By End-User Industry analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Banks, Investment management firms, Trading and exchange firms, Brokerage firms and Others.

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Summary with Insights Market Overview

5. Wealth Management Platform Market Analysis, By Advisory Model

5.1 Human advisory

5.2 Robo advisory

5.3 Hybrid

6. Wealth Management Platform Market Analysis, By Business Function

Wealth Management Platform Market Analysis, By Deployment Model Wealth Management Platform Market Analysis, By End-User Competitive Overview Company Profiles

10.1 SS&C

10.2 Fiserv

10.3 Broadridge

10.4 FIS

10.5 Profile Software

10.6 Temenos

10.7 SEI Investments Company

10.8 Investedge

10.9 Finantix

10.10 Comarch

10.11 Objectway

10.12 Dorsum

