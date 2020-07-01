VR Market 2020 Research by Business Analysis, Growth Strategy and Industry Development to 2026

The global Vr market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Vr market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The global VR Market is segregated on the basis of Type as Head-Mounted Display and Gesture-Tracking Device. Based on Application the global Vr market is segmented in Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense.

The global VR market will grow by US$ 45 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 34% in the given forecast period.

AR/VR technology makes use of sensory devices to either virtually modify a user’s environment or completely immerse them in a simulated environment. Specially designed headsets and glasses can be used for visual immersion, while handhelds and wearables offer tactile immersion.

The growing penetration of HMDs in gaming and entertainment sector, huge investment in virtual reality market, advancement of technology and growing digitization and availability of affordable VR devices.

Competitive Rivalry

Vuzix Corporation, Lumus Ltd, Magic Leap Inc., Eon Reality Inc., Unity Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Sony Corporation, HTC Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Google Inc., and others are among the major players in the global Vr market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The VR Market has been segmented as below:

VR Market, By Type

Head-Mounted Display

Gesture-Tracking Device

VR Market, By Application

Consumer

Commercial

Enterprise

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

VR Market, By Material

VR Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

VR Market, By Company

Vuzix Corporation

Lumus Ltd

Magic Leap Inc.

Eon Reality Inc.

Unity Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Sony Corporation

HTC Corporation

Microsoft Corp.

Google Inc.

The report covers:

Global Vr market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Vr market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Vr market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Vr market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Vr market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Vuzix Corporation, Lumus Ltd, Magic Leap Inc., Eon Reality Inc., Unity Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Sony Corporation, HTC Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Google Inc., and others.

Customization

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents:

Introduction 1.1 Key Insights 1.2 Report Overview 1.3 Markets Covered 1.4 Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology 2.1 Research Scope 2.2 Market Research Process 2.3 Research Data Analysis 2.4.1 Secondary Research 2.4.2 Primary Research 2.4.3 Models for Estimation 2.5 Market Size Estimation 2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis 2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 4.1 Introduction 4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.3 Opportunities 4.2.4 Challenges 4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis 5. Vr Market, By Type 6. Vr Market, By Application 7. Vr Market, By Material 7.1 Introduction 8. Vr Market, By Geography 9. Competitive Insights 9.1 Key Insights 9.2 Company Market Share Analysis 9.3 Strategic Outlook 9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions 9.3.2 New Product Development 9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions 9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements 9.3.5 Others 10. Company Profiles

